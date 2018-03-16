What You Need To Know About Sailing The Brexit Transition Ocean

For a lot of people, the mention of Brexit is enough to trigger a response of “still?!” 21 months since the EU referendum, we’re still a year away from actually leaving the EU. But at least then, we’re done, right?

Wrong.

While a lot of attention has focused recently on the future relationship between the UK and the EU, that doesn’t actually start on the day the country stops being a member state.

Instead, the moment of departure is actually only the start of formal negotiations on trade, security and everything else that the politicians say they want to continue doing together.

Which raises the question: what happens in the meantime? The UK’s left the EU, but the new deal isn’t in place.

The answer to this is a transition period and it’s something that isn’t much discussed.

Partly that’s because both the EU and UK have broadly similar ideas about how transition should work, so there’s not been the same kind of public blow-ups over details we’ve seen elsewhere. Partly it’s because many don’t think it’s all that important, in the grand scheme of things: just a placeholder until we get the big deal sorted.

That’s all very understandable, but the arrangements for transition deserve inspection and reflection, because they pose some tricky questions.

This is mainly because the kind of transition being proposed is one that looks a lot like membership.

The UK will continue to follow all the rules and regulations of the EU, respect and implement the rulings of the Court of Justice, pay into the EU budget and continue free movement of people.