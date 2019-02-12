Eurosceptic MPs reacted with anger after a top civil servant was overhead in a Brussels bar saying that MPs face a choice between the PM’s deal and a “long” Brexit delay.

Olly Robbins, May’s trusted chief advisor on the EU, reportedly laid down the stark choice was while chatting to colleagues in a hotel in the Belgian capital late on Monday night, ITV reported.

“The issue is whether Brussels is clear on the terms of extension. In the end they will probably just give us an extension,” he is quoted as saying.

“Got to make them believe that the week beginning end of March (...) extension is possible but if they don’t vote for the deal then the extension is a long one.”

His comments were seized on by an influential group of hardline Tory Brexiteers, which warned that “officials advise, ministers decide”.

It came as a cross-party group of MPs launched a fresh attempt to prevent a no-deal Brexit if May cannot reach an agreement with Brussels by mid-March.

May, who faces accusations of running down the Brexit clock, has always insisted she was vehemently opposed to any plan that would delay leaving the EU beyond the March 29.

But a number of Cabinet ministers have raised the possibility of an extension.

Robbins, who was said to be talking “in such a manner that you didn’t have to listen hard to hear him”, also allegedly described the controversial ‘backstop’ as a “bridge” to keep the UK in the customs union, rather than a “safety net” to keep people on the island of Ireland needing a ‘hard’ border once more.

“The big clash all along is the ‘safety net’,” Robbins said. “We agreed a bridge but it came out as a ‘safety net’.”