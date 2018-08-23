Tories Say They Have Rejected Attempt By Brexiteer Arron Banks To Join The Party

PA Wire/PA Images Andy Wigmore (left) and Arron Banks of Leave.EU give evidence to the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport Committee inquiry into fake news.

The Conservatives have denied claims from Leave.EU founder and major Ukip donor Arron Banks that he has joined the party.

A Tory party spokesman was forced to deny Banks’ claims that his membership, and that of his spin doctor Andy Wigmore, had been approved.

Wigmore tweeted an image of what appeared to be a welcome letter from the party, but the Conservatives said such emails were often automated, and were sent before an application was finally accepted.

A party spokesman said on Thursday: “Arron Banks and Andrew Wigmore’s applications for membership of the Conservative Party have not been approved.”

Earlier, Banks said he was joining the Tories because he believed a leadership battle was coming. “We believe that the battle for Brexit is now within the Conservative party,” he told the Westmonster website, which he founded.