Bride Whose 6-Year-Old Daughter Has Dementia On Why She Got Married On Her Half-Birthday

A bride and mum-of-six made sure her wedding coincided with her little girl turning six-and-a-half for the most heart-wrenching reason. Claire Bradshaw, 45, from St Helen’s, Merseyside, held an orange-and-white themed wedding to raise awareness of Batten disease, a form of juvenile dementia which her young daughter Kaycee lives with. The full-time carer said the family’s biggest celebrations tend to coincide with Kaycee’s birthdays. “Half birthdays for terminally ill children are celebrated for obvious reasons,” Claire explained. “We never know how much time is left, so every minute is precious.” On the day she married warehouse worker Greg Riley, 47, she cried while walking down the aisle. “I wasn’t crying because I was marrying the love of my life, I was crying because I was thinking about all those boys and girls who have died from this condition,” she said.

PA Real Life/Barry Thomas

Despite the big day being tinged with sadness, Claire said: “I was very happy for her to upstage me, as the wedding was designed to be a celebration for her as well as me and Greg. “Our family and friends partied well into the night after the ceremony, and even Kaycee’s favourite teacher attended. “I show her pictures and try to remind her of the big day. I’m not sure she even remembers it, but I want to at least try to keep the memory alive for as long as possible.” She added: “I told my guests they couldn’t come unless they wore orange. Seeing them all there in that sea of orange, made my heart swell.” Kaycee was diagnosed with the incurable genetic condition - which affects everything from her mobility to her mental health – two years ago. It’s unlikely she’ll live beyond the age of 12 and, because of this, her family celebrate all of her half birthdays to make the most of the time they have together. The six-year-old has been receiving cerliponase alfa treatment, a form of enzyme replacement therapy administered directly into the brain, since her diagnosis. While it’s not a cure, it can slow down the progression of the condition. One of the most agonising aspects of batten disease, according to Claire, is that all her daughter wants to do is run around and play – but she can’t always do that.