Jonathan Bailey Reveals The Unexpected Prop Used In Bridgerton Sex Scenes

Jonathan Bailey in Bridgerton Netflix

With a show featuring as much sex in as Bridgerton, the team behind the scenes have been getting extra creative to make those intimate moments look all the more convincing.

Jonathan Bailey, who plays Anthony Bridgerton in Netflix’s period bonkbuster, has told of an unexpected prop that was used while shooting those season two sex scenes.

The actors on Bridgerton work with an intimacy co-ordinator on set, and Jonathan said it was “amazing” to see how the “whole industry has just come on, even in a year”.

“There are new tricks to the trade – little cushions – and it’s amazing what you can do with a half-inflated netball,” he said in an interview with Radio Times.

Explaining how the unusual item helps in those intimate moments, he continued: “Well, if there are two people doing a sex scene, the rule is they must have three barriers separating them and there are certain acts where a half-inflated netball can allow for movement without having to connect physically.

“It’s pretty silly really and we have some hilarious moments, but it makes it less awkward.”

Simone Ashley, who plays new character Kate Sharma, also discussed working with the intimacy co-ordinator, describing it as “a very safe environment” on set.

“I am also confident that I can speak up if I’m not feeling comfortable with anything,” she said.

“We worked with an incredible intimacy coordinator who encouraged us to portray what it is for the female character to experience pleasure. That’s important for us to see, because it’s not like it doesn’t happen.”

The second series of Bridgerton sees Anthony and Kate take centre stage, after Daphne Bridgerton and the Duke Of Hastings’ love story was the main focus of season one.

Bridgerton season two drops on Netflix on Friday 25 March, while the new issue of Radio Times is on sale now.