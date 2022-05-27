Entertainment

Bridgerton Actor Ruby Barker Hospitalised For Mental Health Issue

"I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy," said the actor who plays Lady Crane on the hit Netflix series. "I want to survive."
Ron Dicker

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Ruby Barker
Ruby Barker
Instagram

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has told fans that she’s been hospitalised for a mental health issue, after being “really unwell for a really long time”.

In an Instagram video taken in a medical centre – where she said she’ll soon be leaving – Ruby said she was feeling better, but told her followers that her recovery has been a struggle.

The British performer, who plays the Marina Thompson-Lady Crane character in the Netflix period drama, said she was rage-filled and has “all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me”. She also said she would discuss specifics “at another time.”

“I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” she said. “I want to survive.”

During the video, Ruby thanked Netflix and the show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes “for saving me” and gave a shoutout to Australian singer Sexton, whose music she said has helped her through the difficult period in her life.

The actor, who was later seen smiling after taking a hot yoga class in an Instagram story, encouraged anyone struggling with mental health to take a break and seek help.

Help and support:

  • Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
  • Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
  • CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
  • The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
  • Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.
Ron Dicker - General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

General Assignment Reporter, HuffPost

Suggest a correction
uktvMental HealthNetflixbridgertonruby barker

Popular in the Community