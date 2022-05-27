Bridgerton Actor Ruby Barker Hospitalised For Mental Health Issue

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has told fans that she’s been hospitalised for a mental health issue, after being “really unwell for a really long time”.
In an Instagram video taken in a medical centre – where she said she’ll soon be leaving – Ruby said she was feeling better, but told her followers that her recovery has been a struggle.
The British performer, who plays the Marina Thompson-Lady Crane character in the Netflix period drama, said she was rage-filled and has “all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me”. She also said she would discuss specifics “at another time.”
“I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” she said. “I want to survive.”
During the video, Ruby thanked Netflix and the show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes “for saving me” and gave a shoutout to Australian singer Sexton, whose music she said has helped her through the difficult period in her life.
The actor, who was later seen smiling after taking a hot yoga class in an Instagram story, encouraged anyone struggling with mental health to take a break and seek help.
Help and support:
- Mind, open Monday to Friday, 9am-6pm on 0300 123 3393.
- Samaritans offers a listening service which is open 24 hours a day, on 116 123 (UK and ROI - this number is FREE to call and will not appear on your phone bill).
- CALM (the Campaign Against Living Miserably) offer a helpline open 5pm-midnight, 365 days a year, on 0800 58 58 58, and a webchat service.
- The Mix is a free support service for people under 25. Call 0808 808 4994 or email help@themix.org.uk
- Rethink Mental Illness offers practical help through its advice line which can be reached on 0808 801 0525 (Monday to Friday 10am-4pm). More info can be found on rethink.org.