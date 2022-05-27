Bridgerton Actor Ruby Barker Hospitalised For Mental Health Issue

Bridgerton star Ruby Barker has told fans that she’s been hospitalised for a mental health issue, after being “really unwell for a really long time”.

In an Instagram video taken in a medical centre – where she said she’ll soon be leaving – Ruby said she was feeling better, but told her followers that her recovery has been a struggle.

The British performer, who plays the Marina Thompson-Lady Crane character in the Netflix period drama, said she was rage-filled and has “all this intergenerational trauma bundled up inside me”. She also said she would discuss specifics “at another time.”

“I do not want my diagnosis to be a self-fulfilling prophecy,” she said. “I want to survive.”

During the video, Ruby thanked Netflix and the show’s executive producer Shonda Rhimes “for saving me” and gave a shoutout to Australian singer Sexton, whose music she said has helped her through the difficult period in her life.

The actor, who was later seen smiling after taking a hot yoga class in an Instagram story, encouraged anyone struggling with mental health to take a break and seek help.