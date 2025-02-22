Renée Zellweger as Bridget Jones Universal

The fourth and final instalment in the Bridget Jones story is off to a flying start following its release just over a week ago.

After receiving glowing reviews, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy had the highest-grossing opening weekend for a rom-com in the UK and Ireland ever, breaking a record previously held by film number two, The Edge Of Reason (making it even more bizarre that the film went straight to streaming across the pond).

Mad About The Boy brings back a host of former cast members from the first three films, including Colin Firth and Hugh Grant as Mark Darcy and Daniel Cleaver, Jemma Jones and Jim Broadbent as Bridget’s parents, Emma Thompson as her gynaecologist-turned-confidante and, of course, Renée Zellweger as the titular heroine.

But the film also introduces us to some exciting new additions, including love interests, rivals, colleagues and neighbours.

So, here’s our quick guide to where you’ve seen Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy’s new cast members before…

Leo Woodall

Leo Woodall in season two of The White Lotus HBO

Leo Woodall has skyrocketed to global fame in the last few years thanks to his performances in award-winning shows like The White Lotus and Netflix’s One Day.

He can currently be seen in the Apple TV+ thriller Prime Target playing an expert mathematician, and has also had smaller roles in Cherry, Vampire Academy, Citadel and, naturally, Holby City.

Chiwetel Ejiofor

Chiwetel Ejiofor was nominated for an Oscar for his performance in 12 Years A Slave Regency Enterprises/Kobal/Shutterstock

As well as his Oscar-nominated performance in the hard-hitting drama 12 Years A Slave, British actor Chiwetel Ejiofor’s CV includes appearances in the films Kinky Boots, Love Actually, Children Of Men, Doctor Strange and the remake of The Lion King, lending his voice to the villainous Scar.

He’s also an established theatre performer, winning an Olivier in 2008 for his work in a revival of Shakespeare’s Othello.

Casper Knopf

Casper Knopf in a 2023 production of Macbeth Marc Brenner

At just 12 years old, Bridget Jones: Mad About The Boy makes Casper’s biggest project to date.

However, he did previously tread the boards alongside David Tennant and Cush Jumbo in a production of Macbeth, which was recorded and shown as a special in 2025.

Meanwhile, Casper’s on-screen sister, eight-year-old Mila Jankovic, makes her on-screen debut as Bridget Jones’ daughter, Mabel.

Nico Parker

Nico Parker in The Last Of Us HBO

Fans of The Last Of Us might remember Nico Parker for her performance as Sarah Miller in season one, but her other major credits include the US drama The Third Day and Tim Burton’s remake of Disney’s Dumbo.

In 2021, she also appeared alongside her mum Thandiwe Newton in the thriller Reminiscence.

Josette Simon

Josette Simon and co-star Steven Pacey in Blake's 7 Carol Norman/Shutterstock

Sci-fi fans may well recognise Josette Simons thanks to her performance as Dayna Mellanby in the cult series Blake’s 7, a role she played during its third and fourth season.

Since then, she’s appeared in Broadchurch, The Witcher and Steve McQueen’s Small Axe as well as films like Wonder Woman and Detective Pikachu.

In 2000, she received an OBE for services to drama, and was nominated for an Olivier Award in 1991 for her work in the play After The Fall.

Leila Farzad

Leila Farzad as Ari in Netflix's Kaos Justin Downing/Netflix

Leila Farzad was nominated for a Bafta in 2021 for her performance in the dark comedy I Hate Suzie, playing the manager and friend of Billie Piper’s character.

More recently, you might have also seen her in the Black Mirror episode Joan Is Awful, the superhero movie The Marvels or Netflix’s ambitious 2024 series Kaos, in which she played a modernised version of Ariadne.

Elena Rivers

Elena Rivers in I Bring Joy Amazon

Elena is one of the first actors we see in the new Bridget Jones movie, playing the latest squeeze of Hugh Grant’s character.

Although she doesn’t have many credits to her name just yet, she did play the lead in Amazon Prime’s I Bring Joy last year.

Isla Fisher

Isla Fisher in Wedding Crashers Richard Cartwright/New Line/Avery Pix/Kobal/Shutterstock

Isla Fisher makes something of a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it cameo early on in the film as Bridget Jones’ new neighbour, Rebecca.

The Australian actor is known for her roles in films like Wedding Crashers, Confessions Of A Shopaholic, The Great Gatsby and Bachelorette.

Her TV work has also included the Netflix reboot of Arrested Development, the comedy-drama Wolf Like Me, which she also executive produces, and the long-running Australian soap Home And Away.

Alessandro Bedetti

Alessandro Bedetti in Those Who Are About To Die Peacock

In the final scene of Mad About The Boy, we’re introduced to Daniel Cleaver’s estranged son Enzo, played by Italian actor and social media star Alessandro Bedetti.

The 22-year-old has also appeared in Those About To Die and the Italian projects Nudes and Hai Mai Avuto Paura?, as well as a 2022 Tedx Talk about the rise of TikTok.