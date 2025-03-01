Here Are All The Winners From The Brit Awards So Far

Charli xcx poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

The Brit Awards are currently taking place, meaning it’s time to see which of the show’s nominees will actually receive the coveted awards.

Charli XCX has been nominated for a slew of awards following the success of the back of her game-changing Brat album ― other nominees include Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and even The Beatles.

Advertisement

Here’s who’s won so far (we’ll update the list throughout the night):

Song Of The Year ― Charli XCX - Guess, featuring Billie Eilish

Charli xcx via Associated Press

The singer was a little casual about the award, saying: ”“Hi, thank you, yeah, this is cool, I’m really happy that a song about underwear now has a Brit award. Very important stuff.”

She added: “I’m sure that says something about songwriting but I’m not sure what.”

Best Pop Act ― JADE



Jade poses for photographers upon arrival at the Brit Awards 2025 in London, Saturday, March. 1, 2025. (Photo by Scott A Garfitt/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Advertisement

In her first Brit award as a solo artist, the singer swept up Best Pop Act, which the star acknowledged, saying “oh my God” as she accepted the award.

“I can’t cry ’cause I’ve got to sing later,” she added, thanking “the fans cause that’s why I won these awards.”

She also thanked her, management, label, writers, producers, glam, styling, promo, partner, family, and friends.

Advertisement

But the most interesting shout-out to many will be her thanks to “my Little Mix sisters.”

“I love you so much, I wouldn’t have this award without them, they changed my life.”

Best Alternative/Rock Act ― Sam Fender

Sam Fender via Associated Press

The singer offered “Huge thanks to the fans.”

He added that he was nervous, joking, “I’m nowhere near as drunk as last time, but re-affirmed “we’ve got the best fans in the world.”

“Love youse all, take care, have a good night,” he ended his brief speech.

Rising Star Award ― Myles Smith

Myles Smith, winner of the BRITS Rising Star Award via Associated Press

Advertisement

The singer, who’s amassed almost two billion streams, thanked “government-backed” schemes for taking him from a child raised by a single mother to a graduate from a Russell Group university and a Brit Award winner.

He added: “While I have the attention of the nation I want to ask” three questions, including one “to the government ― if British music is one of most powerful exports we have, why have we treated it like an afterthought?”

“We can’t just celebrate success, we have to protect the foundations that make it.”

He also asked a question “to the industry ― are we building careers or are we just chasing moments?”

The singer added: “Moments fade but careers last forever.”

Best Dance Act ― Charli XCX

Charli xcx via Associated Press

Advertisement

The star collected her second Brit award from Paloma Faith with her producers, saying: “well done boys, well done boys, I wouldn’t be up here without these three straight white men, especially on this record.”

She added: “look, I feel like dance and electronic music gets a really bad rep,” as people think “it’s not that deep, is it.”

The star continued: “I feel like it is. This genre of music for me it’s euphoric... it allows me to feel on such a deep level.”

Advertisement

Charli also took the time to thank “Someone who none of us would be up here without ― Sophie.”

Sophie was a musical artist who had worked closely with Charli XCX before her tragic, sudden passing in 2021.

Best Group ― The Ezra Collective

via Associated Press

This was the group’s first Brit Awards.

Accepting the speech, the Ezra Collective’s message was clear: “This moment right here is because of the great youth clubs and the great teachers and the great schools” across the country.

Advertisement

“Many of the problems that face greater society in the UK ― the solution lies with giving a young person a trumpet” or other tool of expression.

“When you do that you give them a dream, an aspiration, and a goal.”

Global Success Awards ― Sabrina Carpenter

Sabrina Carpenter performs during the Brit Awards 2025 via Associated Press

The ‘Espresso’ singer was given the award by Millie Bobby-Brown.

Sabrina began by saying: “the first time I ever came to the UK was 10 years ago with my mum, and nobody knew who I was.”

Advertisement

She mentioned how “exciting” she’d thought it would be then for British people to recognise her music one day.

She also joked “in a very primarily tea-drinking culture, you streamed the shit out of Espresso.”

Sabrina also said she shared a “dry sense of humour” with Brits, and thanked her fans before ending with “cheerio!”

International Song Of The Year ― Chappell Roan

Chappell Roan via Associated Press

Advertisement

Chappell was not able to accept the award in person but sent a message that was aired at the event instead.

The singer thanked the Brit Awards, adding: “over the years I’ve written many bad songs.”

“Artists deserve to write bad songs and... flop”, she continued, and not feel “pressured” into immediate success by the industry.

Instead, she said, they should be encouraged to find “Success on their own terms and make long careers.”

Advertisement

She dedicated the award to “people who protected... my bad art and lifted me up along the way.”

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act ― Stormzy

Stormzy at Reading music featival via Associated Press



The acclaimed artist began by thanking Jesus, adding, “I just wanna say a couple things.”

“I wanted to say, I love everyone who voted for me... I’m very grateful,” but said “I don’t entirely think this award should be fan-voted... I think it doesn’t let people have their moment.”

Stormzy said the “moment” may have belonged to “Cench”, presumably Central Cee (also up for an award).

Advertisement

He also quoted Psalms 138 verse 8, and thanked his cousin for saving his life.

Best R&B Act ― RAYE

Raye via Associated Press

Like Chappell Roan, RAYE wasn’t able to attend this year’s show. Instead, she sent a video message.

The star, who had a clean sweep at last year’s Brits, said: “Thank you so much to the Brits,” adding last year was “the craziest night of my life.”

“I didn’t expect to be holding one of these at all,” she said of the awards.

“I can’t believe I have fans who vote for me to win awards,” she said, praising her “gorgeous trophy... I’m just so grateful.”