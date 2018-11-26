Bristol University Sees 154% Increase In Students With Mental Health Problems

Getty Images Bristol University has been hit by a wave of suspected student suicides in the past two years.

A leading university hit by a wave of suspected suicides over the past two years has seen a 154% increase in the number of students with mental health difficulties since 2012, new figures reveal.

Some 2,947 Bristol University students were recorded as having problems with their mental health last year, equal to around 11% of the campus population, data obtained by HuffPost UK shows.

Around 1,158 students were registered as having mental health difficulties in 2012, equal to around 5% of the campus population at the time.

Bristol University said the figures reflect a similar rise at universities nationally, and that it a new “university-wide” approach to mental health could mean a short-term increase in the numbers of students accessing support services.

It comes after 11 students died in suspected suicides at Bristol over the past two years. A coroner may now launch an investigation into the university’s pastoral care.

The figures, obtained through a freedom of information request, suggest a growing demand for mental health support at Bristol that cannot be explained by increased student numbers alone.

Bristol’s counselling service has seen a 44% increase in demand since 2014, compared with a 12% increase in student numbers over the same period.

Almost one-in-ten Bristol students had counselling for their mental health last year, the figures show, with 2,139 people attending at least one session.

In 2014, 1,485 students attended at least one session at Bristol’s counselling service.

The figures also reveal a marked increase in the number of registered disabled students who told staff they also have problems with their mental health.

Some 688 disabled students said they had a mental health difficulty last year, compared with 153 in 2012, an increase of 349%.

Bristol said in its response to the request that records relating to students with mental health problems “may be an underestimate” as it relates only to those who signed up with the campus health service.

It added that a total figure of the number of students with mental health problems cannot be determined as many may access multiple services.

In a statement, a Bristol University spokesperson said the new statistics reflect “a real surge in mental health challenges facing young people of all ages”.

“The scale of the challenge means that all universities, not just Bristol, are re-evaluating every aspect of their student and staff mental health and wellbeing support and provision,” the spokesperson said.

The spokesperson added that Bristol is “addressing fundamental structural issues such as how we assess our degrees to identify opportunities for positive change, and we have been seeking feedback from students and staff, so we can shape our services to meet the needs of our community.”

“We will continue to review our support and work with students to build a healthy community for all,” they said.

This week, separate inquests will begin reviewing the deaths of two students, and examining the support they were offered by their university.

On Monday a coroner in Bristol will decide whether a jury should be called to hear evidence on the death of Natasha Abrahart. The 20-year-old died suddenly in April, and a court heard she told an administrator she had tried to take her own life two months earlier.

On Thursday, an inquest will begin into the death of Ceara Thacker, 19, who passed away in May, three months after telling staff at the University of Liverpool she had made an attempt on her life.