Brit Awards Adds Last-Minute Performers To This Year's Show After Hit US Singer Pulls Out

Shaboozey on stage in Nashville last year via Associated Press

Brit Awards bosses have been forced to add one extra act to this year’s performer line-up, after one of its booked singers pulled out at the eleventh hour.

Last month, US country singer Shaboozey was one of the first performers revealed to be taking to the stage at this year’s Brits, after being nominated in the Best International Song category.

However, over the weekend, with less than a week to go until the Brits, Shaboozey revealed he would no longer be appearing at the Brits due to “reasons beyond my control”.

“I want to say good luck to all the nominees and to all the performers on the night,” he added. “I’ll be watching from home with the rest of you, wishing I was there.”

Shaboozey BRIT Awards performance has been cancelled 😞 pic.twitter.com/xeJKt2OUom — Everything Shaboozey (@RoseHollywood12) February 23, 2025

On Wednesday evening, the Brits announced that Ezra Collective – the quintet nominated for four awards this year in total – would be filling Shaboozey’s performing slot.

Ezra Collective musician Femi Koleoso said: “Honestly, the opportunity to play at the Brits is so precious.

“I grew up watching the Brits; I think about performances from Gorillaz and Skepta; and those moments, when I was sat as a teenager in my room, really were massive for me as wanting to become a musician.

“So I’m honoured to play, because it’s an honour, but I’m honoured that we get the opportunity to give this moment to the teenage versions of Ezra Collective that will be watching.”

Ezra Collective performing in 2023 Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

“Absolutely can’t wait to make you all dance on Saturday night. God bless you all, peace,” Femi added.

The group won’t be doing it alone, either, as they’ll be joined on stage by former Rising Star recipient Jorja Smith for a special collaboration.

Jorja Smith on stage at Glastonbury in 2019 via Associated Press

