12/01/2019 17:56 GMT

Brit Awards 2019 Nominations: Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa And Jess Glynne Are This Year's Top Artists

It's been another big year for the women in British music.

British female talent is set to reign supreme at this year’s Brit Awards, with Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa and Jess Glynne receiving the most nominations ahead of this year’s ceremony.

This year’s nominations were revealed on Saturday evening in the ITV special ‘The Brits Are Coming’, hosted this year by Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo.

During the ceremony, it was revealed that Anne-Marie, Dua and Jess will be the top-nominated artists at this year’s ceremony, with four nods each.

Anne-Marie

While Anne-Marie and Jess have each been recognised in the Best Female category, the former has also received a nomination for British Single and British Video, both for her hit ‘2002’. She’s also up for the biggie, Best British Album, for her debut effort ‘Speak Your Mind’.

Meanwhile, both of Dua’s 2018 hits ‘IDGAF’ and the Calvin Harris collaboration ‘One Kiss’ are up for British Single and British Video, where Jess’ Rudimental track ‘These Days’ has also received nominations. 

Dua Lipa and Jess Glynne

Her final nod is for her solo effort ‘I’ll Be There’, again in the British Single category.

Dua was previously among the winners at last year’s Brit Awards, scooping Best British Female and Best British Breakthrough, as well as performing ‘New Rules’ in one of the stand-out moments of the night.

Elsewhere, the 2019 Brit Awards is going to be a big night for last year’s Critics’ Choice recipient Jorja Smith, who has received three nominations, as has ‘Shotgun’ singer George Ezra, following a big year for his album ‘Staying At Tamara’s’.

Jorja Smith and George Ezra

Check out the full list of nominations below...

British Female

Anne-Marie

Florence And The Machine

Jess Glynne

Jorja Smith

Lily Allen

 

British Male

Aphex Twin

Craig David

George Ezra

Giggs

Sam Smith

 

British Group:

Arctic Monkeys

Gorillaz

Little Mix

The 1975

Years & Years

 

British Breakthrough:

Ella Mae

Mabel

Idles

Jorja Smith

Tom Walker

 

British Single:

‘Barking’ – Ramz

‘IDGAF’ – Dua Lipa

‘I’ll Be There’ – Jess Glynne

‘Leave A Light On’ – Tom Walker

‘Lullaby’ – Sigala and Paloma Faith

‘One Kiss’ – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

‘Shotgun’ – George Ezra

‘Solo’ – Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

‘These Days’ – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

‘2002’ – Anne-Marie

 

British Video:

‘Breathe’ - Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen

‘For You’ – Rita Ora and Liam Payne

‘IDGAF’ – Dua Lipa

‘Let Me Love You’ – Rita Ora

‘One Kiss’ – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa

‘Rise’ – Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack

‘Solo’ – Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato

‘These Days’ – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen

‘Woman Like Me’ – Little Mix

‘2002’ – Anne-Marie

 

British Album

‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ – The 1975

‘High As Hope’ – Florence and the Machine

‘Lost & Found’ – Jorja Smith

‘Speak Your Mind’ – Anne-Marie

‘Staying At Tamara’s’ – George Ezra

 

International Male

Drake

Eminem

Kamasi Washington

Shawn Mendes

Travis Scott

 

International Female

Ariana Grande

Camila Cabello

Cardi B

Christine and the Queens

Janelle Monáe

 

International Group

Brockhampton

First Aid Kit

Nile Rodgers and Chic

The Carters

Twenty One Pilots

 

This year’s Critics’ Choice was awarded to North Tyneside-born singer/songwriter Sam Fender during the ‘The Brits Are Coming’ special, while the recipient of the Global Success award will be revealed live during the ceremony.

Find out how this year’s nominees get on at this year’s Brit Awards, which will air live on ITV from London’s O2 Arena on 20 February.

