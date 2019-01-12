British female talent is set to reign supreme at this year’s Brit Awards, with Anne-Marie, Dua Lipa and Jess Glynne receiving the most nominations ahead of this year’s ceremony.
This year’s nominations were revealed on Saturday evening in the ITV special ‘The Brits Are Coming’, hosted this year by Radio 1 presenter Clara Amfo.
During the ceremony, it was revealed that Anne-Marie, Dua and Jess will be the top-nominated artists at this year’s ceremony, with four nods each.
While Anne-Marie and Jess have each been recognised in the Best Female category, the former has also received a nomination for British Single and British Video, both for her hit ‘2002’. She’s also up for the biggie, Best British Album, for her debut effort ‘Speak Your Mind’.
Meanwhile, both of Dua’s 2018 hits ‘IDGAF’ and the Calvin Harris collaboration ‘One Kiss’ are up for British Single and British Video, where Jess’ Rudimental track ‘These Days’ has also received nominations.
Her final nod is for her solo effort ‘I’ll Be There’, again in the British Single category.
Dua was previously among the winners at last year’s Brit Awards, scooping Best British Female and Best British Breakthrough, as well as performing ‘New Rules’ in one of the stand-out moments of the night.
Elsewhere, the 2019 Brit Awards is going to be a big night for last year’s Critics’ Choice recipient Jorja Smith, who has received three nominations, as has ‘Shotgun’ singer George Ezra, following a big year for his album ‘Staying At Tamara’s’.
Check out the full list of nominations below...
British Female
Anne-Marie
Florence And The Machine
Jess Glynne
Jorja Smith
Lily Allen
British Male
Aphex Twin
Craig David
George Ezra
Giggs
Sam Smith
British Group:
Arctic Monkeys
Gorillaz
Little Mix
The 1975
Years & Years
British Breakthrough:
Ella Mae
Mabel
Idles
Jorja Smith
Tom Walker
British Single:
‘Barking’ – Ramz
‘IDGAF’ – Dua Lipa
‘I’ll Be There’ – Jess Glynne
‘Leave A Light On’ – Tom Walker
‘Lullaby’ – Sigala and Paloma Faith
‘One Kiss’ – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
‘Shotgun’ – George Ezra
‘Solo’ – Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
‘These Days’ – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
‘2002’ – Anne-Marie
British Video:
‘Breathe’ - Jax Jones and Ina Wroldsen
‘For You’ – Rita Ora and Liam Payne
‘IDGAF’ – Dua Lipa
‘Let Me Love You’ – Rita Ora
‘One Kiss’ – Calvin Harris and Dua Lipa
‘Rise’ – Jonas Blue and Jack & Jack
‘Solo’ – Clean Bandit and Demi Lovato
‘These Days’ – Rudimental, Jess Glynne, Macklemore and Dan Caplen
‘Woman Like Me’ – Little Mix
‘2002’ – Anne-Marie
British Album
‘A Brief Inquiry Into Online Relationships’ – The 1975
‘High As Hope’ – Florence and the Machine
‘Lost & Found’ – Jorja Smith
‘Speak Your Mind’ – Anne-Marie
‘Staying At Tamara’s’ – George Ezra
International Male
Drake
Eminem
Kamasi Washington
Shawn Mendes
Travis Scott
International Female
Ariana Grande
Camila Cabello
Cardi B
Christine and the Queens
Janelle Monáe
International Group
Brockhampton
First Aid Kit
Nile Rodgers and Chic
The Carters
Twenty One Pilots
This year’s Critics’ Choice was awarded to North Tyneside-born singer/songwriter Sam Fender during the ‘The Brits Are Coming’ special, while the recipient of the Global Success award will be revealed live during the ceremony.
Find out how this year’s nominees get on at this year’s Brit Awards, which will air live on ITV from London’s O2 Arena on 20 February.