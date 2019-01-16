The nominations have been announced, the host has been confirmed and the newly-designed statue has been unveiled – this year’s Brit Awards are officially on their way.

The ceremony has a tough challenge ahead in terms of topping last year’s event, which featured some incredible performances, bold political statements and, of course, no shortage of toe-curling awkward moments.

But what can we look forward to? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 awards...

First of all, when and where are the 2019 Brit Awards?

The Brit Awards will be held at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 20 February. The ceremony will air live on ITV from 8pm.

And who will be hosting?

For the second year running, comedian Jack Whitehall will take on presenting duties, having gone down a storm with his hosting stint last year.