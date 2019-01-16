The nominations have been announced, the host has been confirmed and the newly-designed statue has been unveiled – this year’s Brit Awards are officially on their way.
The ceremony has a tough challenge ahead in terms of topping last year’s event, which featured some incredible performances, bold political statements and, of course, no shortage of toe-curling awkward moments.
But what can we look forward to? Here’s everything you need to know about the 2019 awards...
First of all, when and where are the 2019 Brit Awards?
The Brit Awards will be held at London’s O2 Arena on Wednesday 20 February. The ceremony will air live on ITV from 8pm.
And who will be hosting?
For the second year running, comedian Jack Whitehall will take on presenting duties, having gone down a storm with his hosting stint last year.
Who has been nominated for Brit Awards this year?
We’re excited to say that it’s women who are dominating this year’s Brits nominees list, with Dua Lipa, Anne-Marie and Jess Glynne each receiving four nods.
Just behind them, on three, are last year’s Critics’ Choice winner, Jorja Smith, and George Ezra, both of whom are up for the coveted British Album Of The Year award.
Among the international nominees are a mix of stars including Drake, Ariana Grande, Beyoncé and Jay-Z, Shawn Mendes, Christine and the Queens and Cardi B.
And which artist has been named this year’s Critics’ Choice?
That distinction has gone to North Shields-born singer/songwriter Sam Fender, with runners up Lewis Capaldi and Mahalia just missing out.
As you can see, he’s over the moon about it...
Sam follows in the footsteps of British talents Adele, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sandé and Sam Smith, who have all been named the Critics’ Choice during past Brit Awards.
Who will be performing?
So far, three performers have been confirmed, with Little Mix, Jorja Smith and George Ezra all set to take to the stage.
This will mark George’s first time performing at the Brits, while Jorja did a duet with Rag’n’Bone Man in 2018,
Little Mix have performed at the Brits on two previous occasions, opening the show in 2017 with ‘Shout Out To My Ex’, before going on to win their first ever Brit later that night.
Who designed the award this year?
Since 2011, a different British designer has put their spin on the Brit Award statuette, and this year’s – modelled above by Sam Fender – was designed by the architect Sir David Adjaye.