Here are 14 of the most unexpected, unlikely and, occasionally, bizarre Brit Awards wins from ceremonies gone by...

And, more to the point, how many big stars have lost out to artists who ultimately didn’t exactly stand the test of time.

However, while musical greats like Elton John , David Bowie , Madonna and Amy Winehouse all have Brit Awards to their name, it’s surprising to see when taking a glance through the hall of fame just how many unexpected stars have also bagged prizes over the years.

The Brit Awards are here again, honouring the biggest names in the music industry.

Dexy's Midnight Runners - Come On Eileen (1983) EUGENE ADEBARI/REX Shutterstock If you're like us, you'll associate this with watching through your fingers while your aunties dance around at a family wedding.



However, in 1983, Come On Eileen was named as Best British Single, over Irene Cara's Fame and Survivor's Eye Of The Tiger (both of which are also family wedding staples, to be fair).

Rick Astley - Never Gonna Give You Up (1988) RICHARD YOUNG/REX Shutterstock Come On Eileen isn't the only 80s cringe-fest to have previously been named the best song of the entire year, though, with Rick Astley's Never Gonna Give You Up also getting the award in 1988.

Laura Marling (2011) David Fisher/REX Shutterstock Back in 2011, the question was whether it would be Cheryl Cole, Ellie Goulding or then-newcomer Paloma Faith to take home the Best British Female award at the Brits.



It turned out none of them did, and it was outsider Laura Marling who was given the gong. And doesn't she look thrilled about it?

Mick Hucknall (1993) RICHARD YOUNG/REX Shutterstock Mick Hucknall's win was doubly surprising when you take into account that he beat competition from Eric Clapton, George Michael, Sir Elton John and Phil Collins to win Best British Male.



And yes, that's Richard O'Brien of Crystal Maze and Rocky Horror fame in the background who, for some reason, was the host that year.

One Direction (2013) David Fisher/REX Shutterstock 1D having a Brit Award isn't exactly beyond the real of possibility (they actually have seven in total), but we were a little alarmed in 2013, when the Global Success category appeared, seemingly from nowhere, and was mysteriously won by the boyband.

Harry Styles (2018) PYMCA via Getty Images Again, it's not necessarily a massive surprise that Harry Styles has a Brit Award, he is after all one of the most famous singers in the world.



But what we are a little alarmed at is that his first ever solo Brit would be in the Video Of The Year category, for his (slightly ropey) Sign Of The Times video. A credit to the power of the Directioners.

Finley Quaye (1998) Rex Shutterstock Now, no offence to Finley Quaye here. We're sure he's a lovely man. But... who??



Finley was crowned British Male Solo Artist over Sir Elton John, Robbie Williams, Gary Barlow and Paul Weller back in 1998, when apparently white on white on yellow on white was all the rage.

Shaggy (2002) Richard Young/REX Shutterstock True, It Wasn't Me wasn't exactly an underground track (it was the UK's 11th best-selling song of the decade, after all), but with nominees for Best International Male including Bob Dylan and Dr Dre, we can't help but feel that Shaggy's win was a surprising one.

All the Best British Single nominees (2006) Paul Grover/REX Shutterstock Coldplay won Best British Single for Speed Of Sound in 2006.



But then they'd have to, wouldn't they? Because look what they were up against: Shayne Ward's That's My Goal. Tony Christie's Is This The Way To Amarillo?. And James Blunt's You're Beautiful.



If you look closely, you'll see Madonna in the bottom-right corner of this picture, whispering: "It should have been Sugababes."

Braveheart (1996) SNAP/REX Shutterstock Braveheart cleaned up at awards season upon its release, but did you know this included scooping a Brit?



The Mel Gibson epic beat Muriel's Wedding and Batman Forever to the Best Soundtrack gong in 1996.

Duffy (2009) David Fisher/REX Shutterstock With an earworm hit single like Mercy, it was inevitable that Welsh singer Duffy would bag herself a handful of Brit Awards, but fast-forward a decade and it's difficult to imagine a world where she would beat Adele in not one but two categories.

Lemar (2004) David Fisher/REX Shutterstock Like Duffy, no one's saying that Lemar didn't deserve his Best British Urban Act prize... but it does mean that a category exists where Lemar from Fame Academy was crowned winner over Amy literal Winehouse.

A1 (2001) David Fisher/REX Shutterstock A1 were named Best British Breakthrough Act in 2001 over Craig David, Coldplay and Artful Dodger.



Here's what they wore to the event. Good grief.