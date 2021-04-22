Brit Awards organisers have confirmed that this year’s ceremony will be going ahead with a live audience when it takes place next month.
As always, the ceremony will be held at London’s O2 Arena, with a live audience of 4,000 people at the 20,000-capacity venue.
The awards show – which will include performances from Dua Lipa, Headie One and Arlo Parks – will form part of the government’s scientific Events Research Programme.
As part of the programme, those in attendance on 11 May will not be required to social distance from one another or wear face coverings.
However, they will require proof of a negative lateral flow test to be allowed access to the venue, and will also have to complete a test after the event, in order to “gather further evidence on the safety of indoor settings, reduced social distancing and the removal of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings”.
It’s also been revealed that 2,500 tickets are being gifted by the music industry to frontline workers, who can apply for a spot via a ballot on the Brits website.
Chief executive at the Brits Geoff Taylor said this year’s ceremony will be “one of the most significant in the show’s history”.
“Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed,” he said.
“And as a thank you to the key workers who have kept our country going through the difficult times, we are inviting them to be our audience for the first live performances at The O2 in over a year.
“We’re buzzing about the show and working closely with [the] government, The O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to.”
Performer and nominee Dua Lipa also said: “This has been a long tough year for everyone and I’m delighted the night will honour the key worker heroes who have cared for us so well during that time and continue to do so.
“They are quite simply an inspiration. The Brit Awards are always special and this will truly make it a night to remember.”
The nominees for the upcoming Brit Awards were revealed last month, with Dua Lipa, Jessie Ware, J Hus, Arlo Parks and Celeste all in the running for Album Of The Year.
Also among the top nominees are Headie One and AJ Tracey, with Griff set to receive the Rising Star prize.
This year’s Brit Awards will air live on ITV on Tuesday 11 May.