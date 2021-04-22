Brit Awards organisers have confirmed that this year’s ceremony will be going ahead with a live audience when it takes place next month. As always, the ceremony will be held at London’s O2 Arena, with a live audience of 4,000 people at the 20,000-capacity venue. The awards show – which will include performances from Dua Lipa, Headie One and Arlo Parks – will form part of the government’s scientific Events Research Programme. As part of the programme, those in attendance on 11 May will not be required to social distance from one another or wear face coverings. However, they will require proof of a negative lateral flow test to be allowed access to the venue, and will also have to complete a test after the event, in order to “gather further evidence on the safety of indoor settings, reduced social distancing and the removal of non-pharmaceutical interventions like face coverings”.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Brit Awards host Jack Whitehall will be returning in 2021

It’s also been revealed that 2,500 tickets are being gifted by the music industry to frontline workers, who can apply for a spot via a ballot on the Brits website. Chief executive at the Brits Geoff Taylor said this year’s ceremony will be “one of the most significant in the show’s history”. “Not only will we be celebrating the brilliant music and artists that have helped us through the pandemic, but we hope it will provide a path for the return of live music that fans and artists have so sorely missed,” he said. “And as a thank you to the key workers who have kept our country going through the difficult times, we are inviting them to be our audience for the first live performances at The O2 in over a year. “We’re buzzing about the show and working closely with [the] government, The O2 and all our partners to ensure all safety measures and guidelines are adhered to.”

David M. Benett via Getty Images Dua Lipa performing at the Brits in 2018