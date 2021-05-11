ENTERTAINMENT
Dua Lipa Leads Brit Awards 2021 Winners – Here's The Full List

Little Mix made history with their Best British Group win, and there were also prizes for Harry Styles, Arlo Parks and Billie Eillish.

Dua Lipa has emerged as the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards

The Don’t Start Now singer took home two prizes at Tuesday night’s ceremony, which went ahead with a live audience as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme. 

Dua took home the prize for Best British Solo Female, as well as the coveted British Album Of The Year gong for Future Nostalgia. 

During her acceptance speech for her Solo Female award, Dua called on the prime minister to give NHS workers a pay rise, following their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic. 

She also dedicated her Best Album gong to Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who was known as Jimi, who recently died after jumping into the River Thames to save a woman.

Little Mix also made history during the live event, as they became the first all-female band to take home the Best British Group award. 

Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards gave a powerful acceptance speech referencing music industry sexism, as they also thanked former bandmate Jesy Nelson and other girl groups including the Spice Girls, who had paved the way.

Elsewhere, there were awards for Harry Styles, Arlo Parks, The Weeknd and Billie Eillish, as well as performances from artists including Dua Lipa, ColdplayGriff and Sir Elton John with Years And Years

Check out the full winners list below (winners are marked in bold)...

British Album Of The Year

Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams

Celeste – Not Your Muse

Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia

J Hus – Big Conspiracy

Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?

Song Of The Year

220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love

Aitch and AJ Tracey - Rain

Dua Lipa – Physical

Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar

Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different

Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart

Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter

Regard and Raye – Secrets

S1mba and DTG – Rover

Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush

British Male Solo Artist

AJ Tracey

Headie One

J Hus

Joel Corry

Yungblud

British Female Solo Artist

Arlo Parks

Celeste

Dua Lipa

Jessie Ware

Lianne La Havas 

British Group

Bicep

Biffy Clyro

Little Mix

The 1975

Young T & Bugsey

International Female Solo Artist

Ariana Grande

Billie Eilish

Cardi B

Miley Cyrus

Taylor Swift

International Male Solo Artist

Bruce Springsteen

Burna Boy

Childish Gambino

Tame Impala

The Weeknd

Breakthrough Artist

Arlo Parks

Bicep

Celeste

Joel Corry

Young T & Bugsey

International Group

BTS

Fontaines D.C.

Foo Fighters

Haim

Run The Jewels

Rising Star

Griff 

Pa Salieu

Rina Sawayama

Global Icon 

Taylor Swift

