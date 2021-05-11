Dua Lipa has emerged as the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards.
The Don’t Start Now singer took home two prizes at Tuesday night’s ceremony, which went ahead with a live audience as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme.
Dua took home the prize for Best British Solo Female, as well as the coveted British Album Of The Year gong for Future Nostalgia.
During her acceptance speech for her Solo Female award, Dua called on the prime minister to give NHS workers a pay rise, following their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.
She also dedicated her Best Album gong to Folajimi Olubunmi-Adewole, who was known as Jimi, who recently died after jumping into the River Thames to save a woman.
Little Mix also made history during the live event, as they became the first all-female band to take home the Best British Group award.
Leigh-Anne Pinnock, Jade Thirlwall and Perrie Edwards gave a powerful acceptance speech referencing music industry sexism, as they also thanked former bandmate Jesy Nelson and other girl groups including the Spice Girls, who had paved the way.
Elsewhere, there were awards for Harry Styles, Arlo Parks, The Weeknd and Billie Eillish, as well as performances from artists including Dua Lipa, ColdplayGriff and Sir Elton John with Years And Years.
Check out the full winners list below (winners are marked in bold)...
British Album Of The Year
Arlo Parks – Collapsed In Sunbeams
Celeste – Not Your Muse
Dua Lipa – Future Nostalgia
J Hus – Big Conspiracy
Jessie Ware – What’s Your Pleasure?
Song Of The Year
220 Kid and Gracey – Don’t Need Love
Aitch and AJ Tracey - Rain
Dua Lipa – Physical
Harry Styles – Watermelon Sugar
Headie One, AJ Tracey and Stormzy – Ain’t It Different
Joel Corry and MNEK – Head and Heart
Nathan Dawe and KSI – Lighter
Regard and Raye – Secrets
S1mba and DTG – Rover
Young T & Bugsey feat. Headie One – Don’t Rush
British Male Solo Artist
AJ Tracey
Headie One
J Hus
Joel Corry
Yungblud
British Female Solo Artist
Arlo Parks
Celeste
Dua Lipa
Jessie Ware
Lianne La Havas
British Group
Bicep
Biffy Clyro
Little Mix
The 1975
Young T & Bugsey
International Female Solo Artist
Ariana Grande
Billie Eilish
Cardi B
Miley Cyrus
Taylor Swift
International Male Solo Artist
Bruce Springsteen
Burna Boy
Childish Gambino
Tame Impala
The Weeknd
Breakthrough Artist
Arlo Parks
Bicep
Celeste
Joel Corry
Young T & Bugsey
International Group
BTS
Fontaines D.C.
Foo Fighters
Haim
Run The Jewels
Rising Star
Griff
Pa Salieu
Rina Sawayama
Global Icon
Taylor Swift