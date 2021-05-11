Dua Lipa has emerged as the big winner at this year’s Brit Awards.

The Don’t Start Now singer took home two prizes at Tuesday night’s ceremony, which went ahead with a live audience as part of the government’s live events pilot scheme.

Dua took home the prize for Best British Solo Female, as well as the coveted British Album Of The Year gong for Future Nostalgia.

During her acceptance speech for her Solo Female award, Dua called on the prime minister to give NHS workers a pay rise, following their efforts during the Covid-19 pandemic.