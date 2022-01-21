Entertainment

Brit Awards 2022: From Performers To Nominees, Here's Everything You Need To Know

There's a number of changes to the categories at this year's Brits, and fans will also be able to vote for their favourite artists.
Ash Percival

Entertainment Editor, HuffPost UK

While this year’s awards season has faced a bit of disruption so far – with a muted Golden Globes and a rescheduled Grammys – the Brit Awards are currently scheduled to go ahead as normal, following 2021′s delayed and scaled-back event.

With now only a matter of weeks to go until the 2022 ceremony, here’s everything we can tell you about the biggest night in the British music calendar.

Who is hosting the Brit Awards this year?

Mo Gilligan
Brit Awards

Following Jack Whitehall’s departure from the Brits after four years, it was confirmed in November last year that Mo Gilligan will be taking the helm of the awards in 2022.

“I’m truly honoured to be asked,” he said. “We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”

Mo later revealed that after a jam-packed year, he wanted to donate his Brits fee to Five X More, a grassroots charity aiming to help improve “Black women and birthing people’s maternal health outcomes in the UK”.

“I believe in giving back so I’m going to be donating my fee for the Brits to Five X More. They do extraordinary work and when the spotlight is on me I must shine it on others,” he tweeted.

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo have also been announced as the co-hosts of the red carpet coverage for the event.

What are the Brits categories this year?

Brits bosses have ditched gendered categories for the first time, replacing “male” and “female” awards with Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year.

They have also introduced four new genre-specific categories for Best Alternative/Rock Act, Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Best Dance Act and Best Pop/R&B Act.

Brit Awards chair Tom March said: “It is important that the Brits continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible. It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.

“I’m really excited to launch four new genre awards, which create even more opportunities for artists to be acknowledged for the brilliant music they create and produce, and give music fans the chance to get involved and vote to support their artists and help them to win a Brit.”

How can I vote in this year’s Brit Awards?

Music lovers will be able to decide the winners of the new genre-specific categories in a public vote powered by TikTok.

The dedicated voting hub on the social media app opened on Thursday 20 January and will close at 6pm on Thursday 3 February.

TikTok users can cast up to 10 votes per category, per day, with vote limits resetting at midnight for the duration of the voting window.

Who is nominated at the 2022 Brit Awards?

Adele, Dave, Little Simz and Ed Sheeran
Getty/PA

It’s probably no surprise that Adele is among the top nominees leading the way, with Dave, Little Simz and Ed Sheeran joining her on four nods each.

All four of these artists are in the running for the coveted Album Of The Year prize, as well as being nominated in the inaugural Best British Artist category.

Other UK-centric acts up for awards include Sam Fender, Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Coldplay , while international acts like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Central Cee, David Guetta and reigning Eurovision winners Måneskin are also up for multiple prizes.

Check out the full list of nominations lower down the page.

Who is the Rising Star winner?

Holly Humberstone
JM Enternational via PA Media

As with previous years, the winner of the Rising Star category has been announced ahead of the ceremony, with Holly Humberstone awarded the prize over Bree Runway and Lola Young.

She follows in the footsteps of previous winners including Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sandé, Celeste and Griff.

As part of the award, Holly will also be performing at the ceremony, speaking of which...

Who is performing at the 2022 Brit Awards?

Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz have all so far been confirmed to take to the stage during this year’s ceremony.

While Brits bosses have so far remained tight-lipped on whether any other performers are still to be announced, we’d say it is a safe bet there will be more additions in the coming days.

We have everything crossed for an Adele showstopper.

When do the Brit Awards take place?

The Brit Awards 2022 will air live from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 8 February on ITV, time tbc.

Brit Awards 2022 nominations: The full list...

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Adele – 30

Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together

Ed Sheeran – =

Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert

Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under

SONG OF THE YEAR

A1 x J1 – Latest Trends

Adele – Easy On Me

Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play

Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember

Central Cee – Obsessed With You

Dave and Stormzy – Clash

Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits

Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)

Glass Animals – Heatwave

Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed

KSI – Holiday

Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman

Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday

Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body

Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Adele

Dave

Ed Sheeran

Little Simz

Sam Fender

GROUP OF THE YEAR

Coldplay

D-Block Europe

Little Mix

London Grammar

Wolf Alice

INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Billie Eilish

Doja Cat

Lil Nas X

Olivia Rodrigo

Taylor Swift

INTERNATIONAL GROUP

ABBA

BTS

Måneskin

Silk Sonic

The War On Drugs

INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR

ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)

Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever

CKay - Love Nwantiti

Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More

Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls

Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem

Jonasu – Black Magic

Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)

Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone

Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave

Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u

Polo G – Rapstar

The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay

The Weeknd – Save Your Tears

Tiesto – The Business

BEST NEW ARTIST

Central Cee

Griff

Joy Crookes

Little Simz

Self Esteem

RISING STAR

Bree Runway

Holly Humberstone (already announced as winner)

Lola Young

POP/R&B ACT

Adele

Dua Lipa

Ed Sheeran

Griff

Joy Crookes

DANCE ACT

Becky Hill

Calvin Harris

Fred again..

Joel Corry

Raye

ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT

Coldplay

Glass Animals

Sam Fender

Tom Grennan

Wolf Alice

HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT

AJ Tracey

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

