“I believe in giving back so I’m going to be donating my fee for the Brits to Five X More. They do extraordinary work and when the spotlight is on me I must shine it on others,” he tweeted.

Maya Jama and Clara Amfo have also been announced as the co-hosts of the red carpet coverage for the event.

What are the Brits categories this year?

Brits bosses have ditched gendered categories for the first time, replacing “male” and “female” awards with Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year.

They have also introduced four new genre-specific categories for Best Alternative/Rock Act, Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Best Dance Act and Best Pop/R&B Act.

Brit Awards chair Tom March said: “It is important that the Brits continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible. It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.