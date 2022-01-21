While this year’s awards season has faced a bit of disruption so far – with a muted Golden Globes and a rescheduled Grammys – the Brit Awards are currently scheduled to go ahead as normal, following 2021′s delayed and scaled-back event.
With now only a matter of weeks to go until the 2022 ceremony, here’s everything we can tell you about the biggest night in the British music calendar.
Who is hosting the Brit Awards this year?
Following Jack Whitehall’s departure from the Brits after four years, it was confirmed in November last year that Mo Gilligan will be taking the helm of the awards in 2022.
“I’m truly honoured to be asked,” he said. “We’re already in the extensive planning stages and all I can say is, I promise we’re going to give it all we’ve got to create an incredible night for music fans everywhere. Let’s go!”
Mo later revealed that after a jam-packed year, he wanted to donate his Brits fee to Five X More, a grassroots charity aiming to help improve “Black women and birthing people’s maternal health outcomes in the UK”.
“I believe in giving back so I’m going to be donating my fee for the Brits to Five X More. They do extraordinary work and when the spotlight is on me I must shine it on others,” he tweeted.
Maya Jama and Clara Amfo have also been announced as the co-hosts of the red carpet coverage for the event.
What are the Brits categories this year?
Brits bosses have ditched gendered categories for the first time, replacing “male” and “female” awards with Artist Of The Year and International Artist Of The Year.
They have also introduced four new genre-specific categories for Best Alternative/Rock Act, Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act, Best Dance Act and Best Pop/R&B Act.
Brit Awards chair Tom March said: “It is important that the Brits continue to evolve and aim to be as inclusive as possible. It feels completely the right time to celebrate the achievements of artists for the music that they create, and the work that they do, irrespective of gender.
“I’m really excited to launch four new genre awards, which create even more opportunities for artists to be acknowledged for the brilliant music they create and produce, and give music fans the chance to get involved and vote to support their artists and help them to win a Brit.”
How can I vote in this year’s Brit Awards?
Music lovers will be able to decide the winners of the new genre-specific categories in a public vote powered by TikTok.
The dedicated voting hub on the social media app opened on Thursday 20 January and will close at 6pm on Thursday 3 February.
TikTok users can cast up to 10 votes per category, per day, with vote limits resetting at midnight for the duration of the voting window.
Who is nominated at the 2022 Brit Awards?
It’s probably no surprise that Adele is among the top nominees leading the way, with Dave, Little Simz and Ed Sheeran joining her on four nods each.
All four of these artists are in the running for the coveted Album Of The Year prize, as well as being nominated in the inaugural Best British Artist category.
Other UK-centric acts up for awards include Sam Fender, Little Mix, Dua Lipa and Coldplay , while international acts like Lil Nas X, Billie Eilish, Central Cee, David Guetta and reigning Eurovision winners Måneskin are also up for multiple prizes.
Check out the full list of nominations lower down the page.
Who is the Rising Star winner?
As with previous years, the winner of the Rising Star category has been announced ahead of the ceremony, with Holly Humberstone awarded the prize over Bree Runway and Lola Young.
She follows in the footsteps of previous winners including Adele, Sam Smith, Ellie Goulding, Emeli Sandé, Celeste and Griff.
As part of the award, Holly will also be performing at the ceremony, speaking of which...
Who is performing at the 2022 Brit Awards?
Dave, Doja Cat, Ed Sheeran, Holly Humberstone, Liam Gallagher and Little Simz have all so far been confirmed to take to the stage during this year’s ceremony.
While Brits bosses have so far remained tight-lipped on whether any other performers are still to be announced, we’d say it is a safe bet there will be more additions in the coming days.
We have everything crossed for an Adele showstopper.
When do the Brit Awards take place?
The Brit Awards 2022 will air live from London’s O2 Arena on Tuesday 8 February on ITV, time tbc.
Brit Awards 2022 nominations: The full list...
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Adele – 30
Dave – We’re All Alone In This Together
Ed Sheeran – =
Little Simz – Sometimes I Might Be Introvert
Sam Fender – Seventeen Going Under
SONG OF THE YEAR
A1 x J1 – Latest Trends
Adele – Easy On Me
Anne Marie x KSI x Digital Farm Animals – Don’t Play
Becky Hill and David Guetta – Remember
Central Cee – Obsessed With You
Dave and Stormzy – Clash
Ed Sheeran – Bad Habits
Elton John and Dua Lipa – Cold Heart (Pnau Remix)
Glass Animals – Heatwave
Joel Corry, Raye and David Guetta – Bed
KSI – Holiday
Nathan Evans, 220 Kid and Billen Ted – Wllerman
Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman – Friday
Russ Million x Tion Wayne – Body
Tom Grennan – Little Bit Of Love
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Adele
Dave
Ed Sheeran
Little Simz
Sam Fender
GROUP OF THE YEAR
Coldplay
D-Block Europe
Little Mix
London Grammar
Wolf Alice
INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Billie Eilish
Doja Cat
Lil Nas X
Olivia Rodrigo
Taylor Swift
INTERNATIONAL GROUP
ABBA
BTS
Måneskin
Silk Sonic
The War On Drugs
INTERNATIONAL SONG OF THE YEAR
ATB x Topic x A7S – Your Love (9PM)
Billie Eilish – Happier Than Ever
CKay - Love Nwantiti
Doja Cat and SZA – Kiss Me More
Drake and Lil Baby – Girls Want Girls
Galantis, Little Mix and David Guetta – Heartbreak Anthem
Jonasu – Black Magic
Lil Nas X – Montero (Call Me By Your Name)
Lil Tjay and 6lack – Calling My Phone
Måneskin – I Wanna Be Your Slave
Olivia Rodrigo – good 4 u
Polo G – Rapstar
The Kid Laroi and Justin Bieber – Stay
The Weeknd – Save Your Tears
Tiesto – The Business
BEST NEW ARTIST
Central Cee
Griff
Joy Crookes
Little Simz
Self Esteem
RISING STAR
Bree Runway
Holly Humberstone (already announced as winner)
Lola Young
POP/R&B ACT
Adele
Dua Lipa
Ed Sheeran
Griff
Joy Crookes
DANCE ACT
Becky Hill
Calvin Harris
Fred again..
Joel Corry
Raye
ALTERNATIVE/ROCK ACT
Coldplay
Glass Animals
Sam Fender
Tom Grennan
Wolf Alice
HIP-HOP/GRIME/RAP ACT
AJ Tracey
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz