It looks like Charli XCX is finally about to get her flowers from the Brit Awards.

It looks like Charli XCX is finally about to get her flowers from the Brit Awards.

More than a decade on from her initial pop breakthrough moment, Charli had only previously racked up four nominations at the Brits, without a win to her name (despite being more than deserving of recognition in several past years).

Or, at least, that was the case until Thursday afternoon, when it was revealed that she was one of the leading nominees ahead of this year’s ceremony, off the back of her game-changing Brat album.

The singer-songwriter is in the running for five awards this year in total, including the coveted Album Of The Year title, as well as Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year and nods in the specific pop and dance categories.

Just behind on four nods are the British jazz group Ezra Collective, whose album Dance, No One’s Watching has seen them nominated for Album Of The Year, Group Of The Year, Best Alternative/Rock Act and – perhaps controversially, given they’re now onto their third album, with a Mercury Prize win already to their name – Best New Artist.

Ezra Collective performing in 2023 Bre Johnson/BFA.com/Shutterstock

Matching Ezra Collective on four nominations each are Dua Lipa and The Last Dinner Party, while Stargazing singer Myles Smith has an extra three to go with his recent Rising Star win.

The Cure’s 2024 comeback has also earned them three nominations, the same number as Central Cee and Billie Eilish this year.

But let’s face it, you’re here for the full list – so here are all the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards…

Album Of The Year

Charli XCX – Brat

The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World

Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism

Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching

The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy

Song Of The Year

Artemas – I Like The Way You Kiss Me

The Beatles – Now And Then

BL3SS x Camrin Watsi – Kisses, feat. Bbyclose

Central Cee – Band4Band, feat. Lil Baby

Charli XCX – Guess, feat. Billie Eilish

Chase & Status and Stormzy – Backbone

Coldplay – Feelslikeimfallinginlove

Dua Lipa – Training Season

Ella Henderson and Rudimental – Alibi

Jade – Angel Of Dreams

Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani

KSI and Trippie Redd – Thick Of It

Myles Smith – Stargazing

Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas To Me

Sonny Fodera Jazzy D.O.D. – Somedays

Brits fave Dua Lipa is up for four awards this year via Associated Press

Artist Of The Year

Beabdoobee

Central Cee

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Fred again..

Jamie xx

Michael Kiwanuka

Nia Archives

Rachel Chinouriri

Sam Fender

Group Of The Year

Bring Me The Horizon

Coldplay

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Best New Artist

English Teacher

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Myles Smith

Rachel Chinouriri

Myles Smith has already been named the recipient of this year's Rising Star award BBC Studios / Michael Leckie

International Artist Of The Year

Adrianne Lenker

Asake

Benson Boone

Beyoncé

Billie Eilish

Chappell Roan

Kendrick Lamar

Sabrina Carpenter

Taylor Swift

Tyler, The Creator

International Group Of The Year

Amyl And The Sniffers

Confidence Man

Fontaines DC

Future & Metro Boomin

Linkin Park

International Song Of The Year

Benson Boone – Beautiful Things

Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em

Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather

Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!

Djo – End Of Beginning

Eminem – Houdini

Hozier – Too Sweet

Jack Harlow – Lovin’ On Me

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Post Malone and Morgan Waller – I Had Some Help

Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso

Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)

Taylor Swift – Fortnight, feat. Post Malone

Teddy Swims – Lose Control

Tommy Richmond – Million Dollar Baby

Billie Eilish is the most-nominated international artist this year thanks to her Charli XCX collaboration Guess via Associated Press

Best Pop Act

Charli XCX

Dua Lipa

Jade

Lola Young

Myles Smith

Best R&B

Cleo Sol

Flo

Jorja Smith

Michael Kiwanuka

Raye

Best Dance Act

Becky Hill

Charli XCX

Chase & Status

Fred again..

Nia Archives

Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act

Central Cee

Dave

Ghetts

Little Simz

Stormzy

Best Alternative/Rock Act

Beabadoobee

The Cure

Ezra Collective

The Last Dinner Party

Sam Fender

The Brit Awards 2025 will air live on ITV1 on Saturday 1 March.