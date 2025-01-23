It looks like Charli XCX is finally about to get her flowers from the Brit Awards.
More than a decade on from her initial pop breakthrough moment, Charli had only previously racked up four nominations at the Brits, without a win to her name (despite being more than deserving of recognition in several past years).
Or, at least, that was the case until Thursday afternoon, when it was revealed that she was one of the leading nominees ahead of this year’s ceremony, off the back of her game-changing Brat album.
The singer-songwriter is in the running for five awards this year in total, including the coveted Album Of The Year title, as well as Artist Of The Year, Song Of The Year and nods in the specific pop and dance categories.
Just behind on four nods are the British jazz group Ezra Collective, whose album Dance, No One’s Watching has seen them nominated for Album Of The Year, Group Of The Year, Best Alternative/Rock Act and – perhaps controversially, given they’re now onto their third album, with a Mercury Prize win already to their name – Best New Artist.
Matching Ezra Collective on four nominations each are Dua Lipa and The Last Dinner Party, while Stargazing singer Myles Smith has an extra three to go with his recent Rising Star win.
The Cure’s 2024 comeback has also earned them three nominations, the same number as Central Cee and Billie Eilish this year.
But let’s face it, you’re here for the full list – so here are all the nominees for this year’s Brit Awards…
Album Of The Year
Charli XCX – Brat
The Cure – Songs Of A Lost World
Dua Lipa – Radical Optimism
Ezra Collective – Dance, No One’s Watching
The Last Dinner Party – Prelude To Ecstasy
Song Of The Year
Artemas – I Like The Way You Kiss Me
The Beatles – Now And Then
BL3SS x Camrin Watsi – Kisses, feat. Bbyclose
Central Cee – Band4Band, feat. Lil Baby
Charli XCX – Guess, feat. Billie Eilish
Chase & Status and Stormzy – Backbone
Coldplay – Feelslikeimfallinginlove
Dua Lipa – Training Season
Ella Henderson and Rudimental – Alibi
Jade – Angel Of Dreams
Jordan Adetunji – Kehlani
KSI and Trippie Redd – Thick Of It
Myles Smith – Stargazing
Sam Ryder – You’re Christmas To Me
Sonny Fodera Jazzy D.O.D. – Somedays
Artist Of The Year
Beabdoobee
Central Cee
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Fred again..
Jamie xx
Michael Kiwanuka
Nia Archives
Rachel Chinouriri
Sam Fender
Group Of The Year
Bring Me The Horizon
Coldplay
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Best New Artist
English Teacher
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Myles Smith
Rachel Chinouriri
International Artist Of The Year
Adrianne Lenker
Asake
Benson Boone
Beyoncé
Billie Eilish
Chappell Roan
Kendrick Lamar
Sabrina Carpenter
Taylor Swift
Tyler, The Creator
International Group Of The Year
Amyl And The Sniffers
Confidence Man
Fontaines DC
Future & Metro Boomin
Linkin Park
International Song Of The Year
Benson Boone – Beautiful Things
Beyoncé – Texas Hold ’Em
Billie Eilish – Birds Of A Feather
Chappell Roan – Good Luck, Babe!
Djo – End Of Beginning
Eminem – Houdini
Hozier – Too Sweet
Jack Harlow – Lovin’ On Me
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Post Malone and Morgan Waller – I Had Some Help
Sabrina Carpenter – Espresso
Shaboozey – A Bar Song (Tipsy)
Taylor Swift – Fortnight, feat. Post Malone
Teddy Swims – Lose Control
Tommy Richmond – Million Dollar Baby
Best Pop Act
Charli XCX
Dua Lipa
Jade
Lola Young
Myles Smith
Best R&B
Cleo Sol
Flo
Jorja Smith
Michael Kiwanuka
Raye
Best Dance Act
Becky Hill
Charli XCX
Chase & Status
Fred again..
Nia Archives
Best Hip-Hop/Grime/Rap Act
Central Cee
Dave
Ghetts
Little Simz
Stormzy
Best Alternative/Rock Act
Beabadoobee
The Cure
Ezra Collective
The Last Dinner Party
Sam Fender
The Brit Awards 2025 will air live on ITV1 on Saturday 1 March.
This article has been updated to correct the number of nominations Ezra Collective has received.