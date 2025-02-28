As much as the Brit Awards are an annual celebration of the artists doing big things in music right now, they also afford us all an opportunity to get nostalgic about some of our favourite memories from years gone by.
Over the last 40 years, the Brits have been home to countless iconic and outrageous moments – which was arguably never more evident than during the ceremony back in 2015.
The Brits broadcast from 10 years ago featured some divisive wins, questionable red carpet fashion, a wide array of A-list performers and an on-stage mishap that the world is still talking about a decade on.
Ahead of Saturday night’s ceremony, here are 31 pics to take us all back to the 2015 Brit Awards...
Let’s start on the red carpet, where a pre-Black Magic Little Mix made a dramatic entrance together
Future Brit Award winner Charli XCX was not quite serving Brat yet
And a fresh-faced George Ezra made his first ever Brits appearance
Other stand-outs on the red carpet included Holly Willoughby...
...Rita Ora...
...FKA Twigs...
...and, because it was 2015, a newly post-Corrie Michelle Keegan
Looking back at these photos, apparently big hats were having a moment, as proved by Cara Delevingne, Janelle Monáe and Rising Star winner James Bay
Paloma Faith walked the red carpet in the first of three outfits she wore that night
And while all that was going on, Kanye West (as he was still known) and his then-wife Kim Kardashian were tucking into a very expensive Nando’s
Ant and Dec were the night’s hosts, kicking things off with a culinary-themed opening number for some reason
Before woman of the hour (both then and a decade later) Taylor Swift delivered the first performance of the night, singing Blank Space
Paloma Faith brought the drama with a show-stopping rendition of Only Love Can Hurt Like This...
...while being pelted with a pouring rain effect
Later in the night, she also picked up the Best British Female prize and delivered a very excited acceptance speech
Ed Sheeran won Best British Male for the second time in his career
And he really went all out for his performance of Bloodstream, as you can see below
The International Female award was presented to Taylor Swift by Lewis Hamilton and Ellie Goulding
In fact, it was a night of unlikely pairings, with Lisa Snowdon and Lionel Richie presenting Best British Single to Mark Ronson...
...and Jimmy Carr and Karlie Kloss presenting Video Of The Year to One Direction
One Direction weren’t there to accept their award, so naturally Simon Cowell did it for them, because of course he did
And although they may have won Video Of The Year, 1D fans were not happy that Royal Blood beat the boyband to be named Best British Group
Kim Kardashian presented Sam Smith with their Global Success Award
Prior to that, Ant and Dec got a selfie with Kim K, which you need to remember was still quite a new thing people were doing in 2015
As for the rest of the night’s performers, Ye certainly kept the censors busy when he premiered a new song, All Day, on the Brits stage
He was joined on stage by a massive flame-thrower and loads of British grime stars – including Skepta, a then-still-on-the-come-up Stormzy and Krept & Konan
At the end of the show, Madonna entered the stage sporting an absolutely enormous cape to perform her new song Living For Love. What could go wrong, eh?
Oh, right. That…
Still, full credit to the Queen of Pop for soldiering on and finishing what could have been a disastrous performance in a defiantly triumphant way
Watch Madonna’s performance in full for yourself below:
And watch the Brits’ own compilation of 2015 highlights – with a noticeably abridged version of Madonna’s performance – here: