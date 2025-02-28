Some highlights from the 2015 Brit Awards Joel Ryan/Invision/AP/Getty/David M Bennett/David Fisher/Shutterstock

As much as the Brit Awards are an annual celebration of the artists doing big things in music right now, they also afford us all an opportunity to get nostalgic about some of our favourite memories from years gone by.

Over the last 40 years, the Brits have been home to countless iconic and outrageous moments – which was arguably never more evident than during the ceremony back in 2015.

The Brits broadcast from 10 years ago featured some divisive wins, questionable red carpet fashion, a wide array of A-list performers and an on-stage mishap that the world is still talking about a decade on.

Ahead of Saturday night’s ceremony, here are 31 pics to take us all back to the 2015 Brit Awards...

Let’s start on the red carpet, where a pre-Black Magic Little Mix made a dramatic entrance together

via Associated Press

Future Brit Award winner Charli XCX was not quite serving Brat yet

via Associated Press

And a fresh-faced George Ezra made his first ever Brits appearance

via Associated Press

Other stand-outs on the red carpet included Holly Willoughby...

via Associated Press

via Associated Press

via Associated Press

...and, because it was 2015, a newly post-Corrie Michelle Keegan

via Associated Press

Looking back at these photos, apparently big hats were having a moment, as proved by Cara Delevingne, Janelle Monáe and Rising Star winner James Bay

via Associated Press

David Fisher/Shutterstock

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Paloma Faith walked the red carpet in the first of three outfits she wore that night

via Associated Press

And while all that was going on, Kanye West (as he was still known) and his then-wife Kim Kardashian were tucking into a very expensive Nando’s

So, it turns out Kanye is much taller in real life... #NandosO2 pic.twitter.com/fccOkaZS6K — Nando's (@NandosUK) February 25, 2015

Ant and Dec were the night’s hosts, kicking things off with a culinary-themed opening number for some reason

Ant and Dec David Fisher/Shutterstock

Before woman of the hour (both then and a decade later) Taylor Swift delivered the first performance of the night, singing Blank Space

via Associated Press

Paloma Faith brought the drama with a show-stopping rendition of Only Love Can Hurt Like This...

via Associated Press

...while being pelted with a pouring rain effect

via Associated Press

Later in the night, she also picked up the Best British Female prize and delivered a very excited acceptance speech

via Associated Press

Ed Sheeran won Best British Male for the second time in his career

via Associated Press

And he really went all out for his performance of Bloodstream, as you can see below

via Associated Press

The International Female award was presented to Taylor Swift by Lewis Hamilton and Ellie Goulding

via Associated Press

In fact, it was a night of unlikely pairings, with Lisa Snowdon and Lionel Richie presenting Best British Single to Mark Ronson...

Lionel Richie and Lisa Snowdon Richard Young/Shutterstock

...and Jimmy Carr and Karlie Kloss presenting Video Of The Year to One Direction

Jimmy Carr and Karlie Kloss ITV

One Direction weren’t there to accept their award, so naturally Simon Cowell did it for them, because of course he did

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

And although they may have won Video Of The Year, 1D fans were not happy that Royal Blood beat the boyband to be named Best British Group

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Kim Kardashian presented Sam Smith with their Global Success Award

via Associated Press

Prior to that, Ant and Dec got a selfie with Kim K, which you need to remember was still quite a new thing people were doing in 2015

David Fisher/Shutterstock

As for the rest of the night’s performers, Ye certainly kept the censors busy when he premiered a new song, All Day, on the Brits stage

via Associated Press

He was joined on stage by a massive flame-thrower and loads of British grime stars – including Skepta, a then-still-on-the-come-up Stormzy and Krept & Konan

David Fisher/Shutterstock

At the end of the show, Madonna entered the stage sporting an absolutely enormous cape to perform her new song Living For Love. What could go wrong, eh?

ITV

Oh, right. That…

Joanne Davidson/Shutterstock

Still, full credit to the Queen of Pop for soldiering on and finishing what could have been a disastrous performance in a defiantly triumphant way

Madonna performs onstage at the Brit Awards 2015 at the 02 Arena in London, Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2015. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP) via Associated Press

Watch Madonna’s performance in full for yourself below:

And watch the Brits’ own compilation of 2015 highlights – with a noticeably abridged version of Madonna’s performance – here: