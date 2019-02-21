Gemma Collins And Naughty Boy Are The New Celeb Duo We Didn't Know We Needed

The Brit Awards has a history of bringing random people together on stage (who could forget Rihanna and Klaxons?), but last night’s ceremony gifted us an off-stage pairing we didn’t realise we needed – until now.

The pair struck up an unlikely friendship after bumping into each other at the ceremony on Wednesday night, and luckily for us, their bonding was documented all over Gemma’s Instagram.

In videos posted on The GC’s Story, the pair agreed to a musical collaboration involving Celine Dion, before the music producer then began carrying the train of her (very understated) dress around backstage corridors at the O2.

“Guys, I’m at the Brit Awards surrounded by so-called celebrities, and now I’ve just met my first one, and her name is the G to the C,” a rather merry Naughty Boy said.

“Me and my new friend the GC have an idea, and it’s called One In A Fucking Million. We’re going to get CD – Celine Dion – to sing it, because we love her.”