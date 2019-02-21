Gemma Collins And Naughty Boy Are The New Celeb Duo We Didn't Know We Needed

The Brit Awards has a history of bringing random people together on stage (who could forget Rihanna and Klaxons?), but last night’s ceremony gifted us an off-stage pairing we didn’t realise we needed – until now.
Step forward Gemma Collins and Naughty Boy.
The pair struck up an unlikely friendship after bumping into each other at the ceremony on Wednesday night, and luckily for us, their bonding was documented all over Gemma’s Instagram.
In videos posted on The GC’s Story, the pair agreed to a musical collaboration involving Celine Dion, before the music producer then began carrying the train of her (very understated) dress around backstage corridors at the O2.
“Guys, I’m at the Brit Awards surrounded by so-called celebrities, and now I’ve just met my first one, and her name is the G to the C,” a rather merry Naughty Boy said.
“Me and my new friend the GC have an idea, and it’s called One In A Fucking Million. We’re going to get CD – Celine Dion – to sing it, because we love her.”
Gemma, who proclaimed she was now to be known as ‘The G to the C to the let’s go to the bar and get another drink’, added: “We’re spirit animals.”
Having worked with the likes of Sam Smith and Beyoncé, Naughty Boy then added Gemma to that list of talent, as they duetted together on Runnin’ (Lose It All).
And again, the moment was all captured on video for us to enjoy:
The fun did not end there, as Gemma then hitched a ride in Naughty Boy’s car, before ending up in an East End curry house together, where they were joined by The GC’s other half, James ‘Arg’ Argent.
Gemma revealed they’d decided to skip the fancy after show parties, which were thrown by the three big music labels and attended by a host of famous faces, in favour of a slap up meal.
Sadly, that was where the updates to their evening together ended, but we like to think she took him back to Sugar Hut for a few rosés to properly cement their blossoming friendship.