Britain To Be Given Bank Holiday For King Charles' Coronation, Rishi Sunak Announces

Britain will get an extra day off to mark King Charles’ coronation, Rishi Sunak has announced.

The country will enjoy an additional bank holiday on May 8 next year, two days after the ceremony takes place.

An extra bank holiday also took place when the King’s mother, Queen Elizabeth II, ascended to the throne in 1953.

It also follows the bank holiday which was held to mark the late Queen’s funeral in September.

The prime minister said: “The coronation of a new monarch is a unique moment for our country. In recognition of this historic occasion, I am pleased to announce an additional bank holiday for the whole United Kingdom next year.

“I look forward to seeing people come together to celebrate and pay tribute to King Charles III by taking part in local and national events across the country in his honour.”

Oliver Dowden, the chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster, said: “The coronation combines the sacred and the solemn but it is also celebratory.

“This bank holiday will once again give people across the United Kingdom the opportunity to come together as families and communities to welcome His Majesty to the throne as we mark this important day in our nation’s long history.”