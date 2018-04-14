In the lead up to the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, much of the conversation has related to presenter Ant McPartlin and his recent arrest for drink-driving, which has overshadowed what the show is really about - the contestants. But the acts will be firmly in the spotlight as the show returns to ITV on Saturday (14 April) night. While you might think Britain would have run out of talent after 11 years, having seen the series opener, we can confirm it definitely hasn’t. Here’s our pick of acts to look out for during tonight’s episode... Marc Spelmann

If you thought magic could never be emotional, prepare to have that theory tested as Marc performs a spell-binding trick for the judges. We don’t want to spoil the surprise for you, but as well as pulling off one of the most impressive magic routines ‘BGT’ has seen, there is also a story behind it all that has the panel and Ant and Dec in tears. You are certain to be too. DVJ

Syco / Thames

Usually, we do a little eye roll when a troupe of young dancers head onto the stage, but this one is one to watch out for. That’s mainly to do with the fact they have a connection to a rather famous face in the world of dance - something the panel are astounded to learn after their audition. Matt Johnson

There aren’t many moments when you genuinely think someone’s life is in danger on ‘Britain’s Got Talent’, but this audition is one of them. Escape artist Matt has Simon Cowell threatening to cut short his death-defying stunt as he locks himself in a tank of water with seemingly no way out, but you’ll have to tune in to find out if he makes it out before Simon pulls the plug. B-Positive

Following on from The Missing People’s Choir’s success on last year’s series, this choir with a cause are aiming to help raise awareness of blood donation. Its members are made up of people suffering from sickle cell disease or who have been directly affected by it, and they strike a chord with Amanda Holden, who opens up about her story of blood donation, after nearly dying when she gave birth to her second child. Mr Uekusa

Syco / Thames

‘Britain’s Got Talent’ wouldn’t be ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ without its usual mix of the good, the bad and the bonkers, with this act definitely fitting in to the latter category. Mr Uekusa has travelled all the way from Japan to try out for the judges and show off his unique talent of placing items on his body and whipping cloths out from underneath him. Oh, and he does it all while naked. ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ airs tonight (14 April) at 8pm on ITV.