Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon Grants Her Golden Buzzer To A Blast From Her Past

Alesha Dixon came face-to-face with someone from her past as she selected her Golden Buzzer act on this week’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.
During Saturday’s (12 May) show, the judge granted her pass to the live semi-finals to former member of garage group Artful Dodger, Lifford Shillingford.
The pair had known each other back when Alesha was in 00s girlband Mis-Teeq, but while Alesha has gone on to have a glittering showbiz career, Lifford fell out of the spotlight after struggling with depression and anxiety.
However, determined to put himself out there again, Lifford auditioned for Alesha and fellow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.
Revealing his history with Alesha, he said: “We were on the circuit together. They [Mis-Teeq] were headlining - they came on after us because I think they liked them a little bit more than us.”
Lifford then went on to perform a stunning rendition of Sam Cooke’s song ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’.
By the end, he had all four judges on their feet, with Alesha reaching over to hit her Golden Buzzer, granting him an automatic place in the live shows.
“It felt right because I feel like it takes courage and bravery when you’ve been in this industry and it knocks you down - and you came back, no ego,” she said.
“For you to be on that stage singing, raw, heart and soul, you deserve this moment.”
“I so agree,” Simon said. “It takes guts. I’m really happy for you.”
“If you can’t give someone with a voice like that a break, what’s the point in having a Golden Buzzer,” Alesha added.
Remind yourself of Lifford’s Artful Dodger days in the video below...
Lifford is the fourth of this year’s Golden Buzzer acts to be selected, with only Amanda left to pick her’s.
This year, David has picked 60-year-old singer Donchez Dacres, with Simon selecting father-son duo Jack and Tim, and magician Marc Spelmann getting the seal of approval from presenters Ant and Dec.
‘Britain’s Got Talent’ continues next Saturday at 8pm on ITV.