Britain's Got Talent's Alesha Dixon Grants Her Golden Buzzer To A Blast From Her Past

Alesha Dixon came face-to-face with someone from her past as she selected her Golden Buzzer act on this week’s ‘Britain’s Got Talent’.

During Saturday’s (12 May) show, the judge granted her pass to the live semi-finals to former member of garage group Artful Dodger, Lifford Shillingford.

The pair had known each other back when Alesha was in 00s girlband Mis-Teeq, but while Alesha has gone on to have a glittering showbiz career, Lifford fell out of the spotlight after struggling with depression and anxiety.

However, determined to put himself out there again, Lifford auditioned for Alesha and fellow judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and David Walliams.