‘Britain’s Got Talent’ singer Lifford Shillingford has addressed the controversy that arose after he was awarded Alesha Dixon’s Golden Buzzer in last week’s show.

Lifford was given a fast-pass to this year’s semi-finals after Alesha was moved by his heartfelt rendition of Sam Cooke’s ‘A Change Is Gonna Come’.

However, some ‘BGT’ viewers took issue with Alesha’s decision, suggesting the two may have a prior relationship, as her former girl band Mis-Teeq came up on the UK music scene at roughly the same time as Lifford when he was a member of the garage group, Artful Dodger.