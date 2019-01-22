Paul Potts is the latest ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ star to take on the global version of the competition, ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’. As you may recall, Paul won the very first series of ‘BGT’ back in 2007, winning over viewers thanks to the juxtaposition of his unassuming personality and powerful operatic singing voice. It’s now been revealed that Paul will take on ‘Got Talent’ acts from around the world in the ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ final, after sailing through the first stage of the contest.

His rendition of ‘Caruso’ won over the “superfans” (a panel made up of one ‘AGT’ fan from each US state), who voted for him to make it through to the final, where he’ll take on fellow ‘BGT’ graduate Susan Boyle. Susan received the Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B earlier in the series, with her version of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’, almost a decade after first capturing the world’s attention with her performance of ‘I Dreamed A Dream’.