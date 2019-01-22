Paul Potts is the latest ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ star to take on the global version of the competition, ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’.
As you may recall, Paul won the very first series of ‘BGT’ back in 2007, winning over viewers thanks to the juxtaposition of his unassuming personality and powerful operatic singing voice.
It’s now been revealed that Paul will take on ‘Got Talent’ acts from around the world in the ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ final, after sailing through the first stage of the contest.
His rendition of ‘Caruso’ won over the “superfans” (a panel made up of one ‘AGT’ fan from each US state), who voted for him to make it through to the final, where he’ll take on fellow ‘BGT’ graduate Susan Boyle.
Susan received the Golden Buzzer from judge Mel B earlier in the series, with her version of The Rolling Stones’ ‘Wild Horses’, almost a decade after first capturing the world’s attention with her performance of ‘I Dreamed A Dream’.
Other past ‘BGT’ acts who have already crashed out of ‘America’s Got Talent: The Champions’ include sword-swallower Alex Magala, glow-in-the-dark dance troupe Light Balance, former winner Ashleigh Butler, alongside her new dog sidekick Sully, and magician Darcy Oake.
Still to perform for the ‘AGT’ panel are musician Tokio Myers (who was chosen as the public’s winner in 2017), shadow performers Attraction and BGT’s reigning champion Lost Voice Guy, who recently won over the crowd with his set at the Royal Variety Performance.
Meanwhile, filming for the new series of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ is now underway, with Ant McPartlin making an “emotional” return after almost a year away from our screens.