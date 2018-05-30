‘Britain’s Got Talent’ comedian Robert White has landed a place in this year’s live final, after receiving the most votes from viewers at home.
When he was asked how it felt to have won the viewers’ vote, he jokingly told host Declan Donnelly: “Well, I was hoping to gig on Friday and Saturday as my rent goes out tomorrow and that empties my bank account.”
Welsh singer Gruffydd Wyn also landed a spot in the final, after winding up in the top three with magician Marc Spellman.
Simon Cowell and Amanda Holden opted to put Gruffydd through and David Walliams and Alesha Dixon chose Marc, so it came down to who had the most viewer votes.
Robert and Gruffydd join singers Donchez Dacres, Calum Courtney, the D-Day Darlings and comedian Lost Voice Guy at the final on Sunday night.
This year’s live shows have been eventful. Monday’s first semi-final was plagued by technical problems, with the good old British weather leading to the transmission being lost for 15 minutes.
And on Tuesday’s show, Simon gave a two-fingered salute to one audience member, who caused a disruption by invading the stage live on air and pushing the judges’ buzzers.
A ‘BGT’ spokesperson later confirmed to HuffPost UK that the audience member in question had been swiftly removed from the studio by security.