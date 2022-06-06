Axel Blake won Britain's Got Talent on Sunday night Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

Comedian Axel Blake was crowned this year’s Britain’s Got Talent champion during Sunday night’s live final.

Axel was chosen as the public’s favourite after his latest stand-up routine, bagging a cash prize of £250,000 and a spot on this year’s Royal Variety Performance.

Speaking after his win, he said: “Words can’t even explain. I am shaking. Thank you everyone for voting for me. It means the world to me.”

Following his performance, David Walliams said it was a “winning performance”, and that Axel would “storm” the Royal Variety Performance, while Simon Cowell insisted: “I really believe that we have discovered a star.”

Watch his winning routine for yourself below:

Earlier in the series, Axel was given the “golden buzzer” by Simon , putting him straight through to the semi-finals after his initial audition.

He is the second “golden buzzer” act in BGT history to win the show, after last year’s champion Jon Courtenay.

Axel beat stiff competition from runners up ventriloquist Jamie Leahey (and his sidekick Chuck the chicken) and singer Tom Ball, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Other acts to make it through to the final of BGT’s 15th series included teen comedian Eva Abley, Greatest Showman singer Loren Allred and “wildcard” act Amber & Her Dancing Collies.

Jamie Leahey finished in second place in the BGT final Dymond/Thames/Shutterstock

This year’s series of BGT has faced some criticism from some viewers over the heavy inclusion of established entertainers, including many who’ve already had success on Got Talent franchises around the world.

