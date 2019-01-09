When it comes to naming pets, Brits are an unpredictable bunch. While some opt for classic names – like Nemo, Fishy and Goldie for fish – a significant number of pet-owners may surprise you – like those calling their birds Kirsty.

The unusual revelation is part of Pets at Home’s annual survey of the most popular pet names in Britain. The survey also uncovered that Charlie is no longer top dog in the canine stakes, and Bella is riding high as the most popular name for pups and second most popular for cats.

