Here's Why These 3 British Actors Were Not Included In Bafta's 'In Memoriam' Tributes

Jeff Goldblum performing during the 2025 Baftas Tristan Fewings via Getty Images for BAFTA

Many viewers were left a little disappointed to see that certain British actors were not included in Bafta’s “in memoriam” tributes as part of Sunday night’s awards show.

During the ceremony, Wicked star Jeff Goldblum performed a rendition of the jazz standard As Time Goes By, while the show remembered some of the actors and other film industry figures who had died in the last year.

However, it didn’t take long for fans to point out some notable omissions – with Bernard Hill, Timothy West and Brian Murphy among them.

Emmy nominee Bernard’s on-screen work included Wolf Hall and A Very Social Secretary, as well as films like Titanic and the Lord Of The Rings trilogy. He died in May 2024, at the age of 79.

Timothy – known for his roles in the TV shows EastEnders and Not Going Out, as well as the films Agatha, Ever After and 102 Dalmatians – died in November, at the age of 90.

Meanwhile, George And Mildred and Last Of The Summer Wine star Brian died earlier this month, aged 92.

British actors Bernard Hill, Timothy West and Brian Murphy Joel Ryan/AP/Geoff Pugh/Shutterstock/Jonathan Hordle

A Bafta spokesperson has confirmed to GB News that Bernard was not included as he was previously remembered during Bafta’s television awards last year.

It’s also expected that Timothy and Brian – both of whom were most primarily known for their work on the small screen – will be included in this year’s TV Baftas tribute, when the awards show takes place in the spring.

HuffPost UK has contacted Bafta for comment.

David Tennant fronted the Baftas for the second year running on Sunday evening, with The Brutalist and Conclave coming out on top with four awards each (the latter also picked up both the Best British Film and Best Film prizes).