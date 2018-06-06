Former British Airways Pilot Admits Being Drunk In The Cockpit Of A Plane

A former British Airways pilot has admitted being drunk in the cockpit of an aircraft, after he was found to be four times over the legal limit when he turned up for work.

Julian Monaghan, 49, was arrested at Gatwick Airport on January 18 on suspicion of reporting for duty as a pilot when his level of alcohol was over the prescribed limit.

He pleaded guilty to the offence at Crawley Magistrates’ Court and to having 86mg of alcohol per 100ml of blood in his system.

The legal limit for a pilot is 20mg.

Following the incident on the plane to Mauritius, Monaghan – who gave his address as care of a solicitors’ firm – no longer works as a pilot.

He is due to be sentenced at Lewes Crown Court on June 12.

A British Airways spokeswoman said on Wednesday: “This behaviour is completely unacceptable and not what we expect from our highly professional fleet of pilots.

“The safety and security of our customers and colleagues is always our top priority.”