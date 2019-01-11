Two British People Among Tourists Injured In Cuba Bus Crash Which Left 7 Dead

Seven people have died and five are in critical condition after a bus carrying local travellers and tourists, including British visitors, crashed in eastern Cuba.

Two British tourists were injured while onboard with local travellers and visitors from the Netherlands, France, Mexico and Canada.

The vehicle crashed on a road between the cities of Baracoa and Guantanamo.

A spokeswoman for the Foreign & Commonwealth Office said: “We continue to seek further information from the Cuban authorities following a road traffic accident, and are ready to assist any British people who require our help.

“We are currently providing assistance to two British nationals who were injured on the bus.”

The driver told Radio Guantanamo he lost control on the wet and winding road.

Cuban highways are poorly lit, narrow and rutted with huge potholes. There were 750 deaths and 7,999 injuries in 11,187 accidents last year in the country of 11 million.

Thursday’s wreck was the fourth major bus accident in a month.