Retired British Couple In Their 70s Found Dead In Jamaica

The sons of a retired British couple found dead at their home in Jamaica have said they are “completely devastated” after the death of their “hugely popular” parents.
Police are treating the deaths of Charlie and Gayle Anderson, both originally from Manchester, as suspected murder.
Anderson, 74, and his 71-year-old wife, were discovered on Friday at their home in Mount Pleasant.
The Andersons’ sons said in a statement: “Our parents Charlie and Gayle enjoyed a long and happy marriage of 55 years and leave behind their four grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
“They were hardworking people, building a business with integrity and making sure we were always provided for.
“Charlie and Gayle were pillars of the community in Manchester and Jamaica, and were hugely popular and loved by many.
“They were just beginning the next chapter of their lives, retiring to Jamaica before this terrible tragedy.
“We would like to thank our friends, family and community for their prayers and support.
“We are completely devastated and ask for privacy at this extremely difficult time.”
