Maya Jama and Rita Ora at the British Fashion Awards Karwai Tang/Getty

One of the biggest events in the British fashion calendar took place in London on Monday, with A-listers swarming to the Royal Albert Hall for the British Fashion Awards.

And we’re happy to report that the attendees went all out on the red carpet.

Some of the most impressive ensembles on the night were sported by Maya Jama, who gave us glamour in an all-black outfit complete with an eye-catching hat, and Rita Ora, who took a daring approach in a sheer red number.

Advertisement

True to form, Tilda Swinton gave us colour in her unique dress, and there was certainly no missing Selling Sunset favourite Christine Quinn as she made her way into the event, serving up glam glam glam as she posed for photographers.

Christine Quinn and Tilda Swinton Karwai Tang/Getty

As always, it was good to see some of the male celebrities on the guestlist putting in some effort for such a fashionable event.

Tom Daley paired a classic black suit with a spangly vest, channelling Cabaret with his slicked hair, while Stormzy served us “December in London but make it fashion”.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, representing the Beckham family was Romeo, who took a more laid-back approach with his grey suit and trainers combo.

Stormzy, Tom Daley and Romeo Beckham Karwai Tang/Getty

Other stand-outs on the night included Drag Race UK stars Jonbers Blonde and Dakota Schiffer, former Strictly Come Dancing professional Oti Mabuse and Amanda Holden, who walked the red carpet with her daughter Alexa, who is an aspiring model.

Here are all the red carpet snaps you need to see from this year’s event, kicking off with true fashion royalty…

British Fashion Awards 2022: All The Red Carpet Snaps You Need To See See gallery