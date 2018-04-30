Mel B and Duncan James will return for their second year as co-hosts of the British LGBT Awards. On Monday (30 April), event organisers confirmed that the duo would once again take on presenting duties at this year’s ceremony, having previously hosted the bash back in 2016.

Piers Allardyce/REX/Shutterstock Mel B and Duncan James

Speaking about why the event is so important to her, Mel explained: “I’m looking forward to helping recognise the LGBT people doing wonderful things for the community, as well as the allies who lend such vital support. I am really proud to be part of it because there is still so much to do in the fight for the full equality for LGBT+ people. “It’s going to be a night filled with heartwarming and heartbreaking moments, unbelievable surprises and an enviable, fabulous guest list.”

Christopher Polk via Getty Images Mel B is currently a judge on 'America's Got Talent'

Duncan added: “I had a blast when I hosted the British LGBT Awards with Mel last time so I’m looking forward to doing it again. It is such an important event and I can’t wait to celebrate with all of the nominees.” Last year’s event was hosted by comedian Alan Carr and TV personality Melanie Sykes, with Caitlyn Jenner in attendance to collect the HuffPost Loud And Proud award for her work in increasing representation of transgender people.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Caitlyn at last year's ceremony