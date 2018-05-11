EDITION
    • ENTERTAINMENT
    11/05/2018 22:30 BST

    British LGBT Awards 2018: Sandi Toksvig And Sue Perkins Lead The Winners

    Julian Clary also received the HuffPost UK Loud And Proud award.

    The stars of ‘Great British Bake Off’ past and present lead the winners at this year’s British LGBT Awards

    The show’s former presenter Sue Perkins and current host Sandi Toksvig were honoured at the third annual event held in London on Friday (11 May) night. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Sandi Toksvig picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the British LGBT Awards

    Sue was awarded the Broadcaster or Journalist Of The Year at the ceremony, held at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, while Sandi picked by the Lifetime Achievement award. 

    ‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Laverne Cox was crowned LGBT+ Celebrity Of The Year, while comic Julian Clary was the recipient of the HuffPost UK Loud And Proud Award. 

    PA Wire/PA Images
    Sue Perkins was named Broadcaster or Journalist Of The Year

    Sir Richard Branson was gifted a Special Recognition award for his lifetime of support for the LGBT+ community, which he has demonstrated with his diverse employment policy or his public backing of same-sex marriage.

    While the Virgin boss could not be there on the night, he received his award in a video message, in which he said: “In places like Africa and the Far East, the battle’s far from won. I was recently in Uganda, where gay people are put into prison for life.

    “The important thing is that we all now turn our attention to countries that are prosecuting and imprisoning gay people – and even executing gay people.”

    Other winners on the night included singers Jess Glynne and Calum Scott, as well as comedian John Bishop, who received the Celebrity Straight Ally award, which was last year won by Prince William.  

    British LGBT Awards 2018 - Full winners list:  

    Special Recognition Award
    Winner: Sir Richard Branson
     
    HuffPost Loud and Proud Award
    Winner: Julian Clary
     
    Lifetime Achievement Award
    Winner: Sandi Toksvig
     
    Metro Guilty Pleasures Award
    Winner: Calum Scott
     
    LGBT+ Celebrity
    Winner: Laverne Cox
     
    MTV Music Artist
    Winner: Jess Glynne
     
    Virgin Atlantic Celebrity Ally
    Winner: John Bishop
     
    Broadcaster or Journalist
    Winner: Sue Perkins
     
    Media Moment
    Winner: Justin Trudeau apologises to the LGBT+ Community
     
    Online Influencer
    Winner: Connor Franta
     
    Park Plaza Brand or Marketing Campaign
    Joint winners: Playboy and YouTube
     
    Charity or Community Initiative
    Winner: Pride in London 
     
    2CITIES1BREAK Top LGBT+ Destination
    Winner: Tel Aviv
     
    MI5 Outstanding Contribution to LGBT+ Life
    Winner: Susie Green, CEO, Mermaids
     
    Corporate Straight Ally
    Winner: Peter Madden, Arcadis
     
    Diversity Champion
    Winner: Joanna Walker, Virgin Money
     
    LGBT+ Inspirational Leader
    Winner: Pips Bunce, Credit Suisse
     
    LGBT+ Corporate Rising Star
    Winner: Jonathan Andrews, Reed Smith
     
    LGBT+ Network Group
    Winner: KPMG Breathe
     
    Employer or Company
    Winner: MI5 

