The stars of ‘Great British Bake Off’ past and present lead the winners at this year’s British LGBT Awards. The show’s former presenter Sue Perkins and current host Sandi Toksvig were honoured at the third annual event held in London on Friday (11 May) night.

PA Wire/PA Images Sandi Toksvig picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award at the British LGBT Awards

Sue was awarded the Broadcaster or Journalist Of The Year at the ceremony, held at the London Marriott Hotel Grosvenor Square, while Sandi picked by the Lifetime Achievement award. ‘Orange Is The New Black’ star Laverne Cox was crowned LGBT+ Celebrity Of The Year, while comic Julian Clary was the recipient of the HuffPost UK Loud And Proud Award.

PA Wire/PA Images Sue Perkins was named Broadcaster or Journalist Of The Year