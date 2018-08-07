Brit Racks Up £36k In Fines During Four-Hour Speeding Rampage In Dubai

Sjo via Getty Images A British tourist has racked up £36k of fines during a speeding rampage in Dubai in a Lamborghini Huracan.

A British tourist has racked up tens of thousands of pounds in fines in Dubai in less than four hours, after being caught driving at nearly twice the speed limit in a rented Lamborghini.

The man, believed to be in his 20s, reportedly broke the speed limit on one of the city’s busiest roads repeatedly in the early hours of Tuesday.

The tourist triggered every speed camera on the Sheikh Zayed Road, reaching speeds of 230km/h (142mph), state-owned newspaper, The National, reported.

The speed limit on the busy road is 120km/h (75mph), but on the way towards Abu Dhabi it rises to 140km/h (87mph).

The total cost of the fines amounted to £36,000 (175,000 dirhams).

The tourist, who reportedly gave his address as the Five Palm Jumeirah Hotel and Resort, is believed to still be in possession of the vehicle.

He left his passport with the dealership as a guarantee, but the owners told local media that they have not claimed the car back yet because they may be liable to pay the fines.

“We can’t pay this amount should the car be taken into the pound,” dealership partner Faris Mohammed Iqbal said.

“It’s still with the tourist, parked at his hotel. I won’t be trying to take it back, because once I do, I know I have to surrender it to police.

“Then who pays the money for the impound? We shouldn’t do so for sure. It’s his fault and he should pay that amount,” he said.

According to local media, tourists are able to leave the United Arab Emirates despite racking up thousands of pounds worth of fines. Traffic fines are issued in the name of the owner of the vehicle, not those who rent it.

Iqbal said that he has contacted the British embassy to inform them of the incident.

He said that he was concerned the tourist would claim to have lost his passport in order to obtain anew one and leave the country.

Iqbal said: “But even if he did not, I can’t keep his passport with me for long.”