Financial Management Firm Resigns From Role Overseeing Britney Spears Estate

The financial management firm appointed to help oversee Britney Spears’ estate has asked to be withdrawn from the role following the singer’s bombshell court testimony. Bessemer Trust was appointed co-conservator of the pop star’s financial affairs alongside her father, Jamie Spears. Ms Spears had called for Mr Spears to be ousted from the role and went further last month when she told a judge she wished for the conservatorship to be ended. In explosive testimony, the 39-year-old described the arrangement as “abusive” and alleged she was under restrictions which include being unable to have children and get married. Bessemer Trust Company of California has now filed court documents in Los Angeles and asked to be withdrawn from its role, citing “changed circumstances”.

J. Merritt via Getty Images Britney Spears

It said Ms Spears’s testimony made it clear she did not consent to the conservatorship, a legal arrangement usually reserved for the very old and infirm. The court filing states: “As a result of the Conservatee’s testimony at the June 23 hearing, however, Petitioner has become aware that the Conservatee objects to the continuance of her Conservatorship and desires to terminate the Conservatorship. “Petitioner has heard the Conservatee and respects her wishes.” The trust asked the court to “approve its resignation on an expedited basis”. Bessemer was appointed to the role by the court in November, however the latest legal filing revealed it has been awaiting further paperwork before it could act on behalf of Ms Spears. That paperwork – described as “letters of conservatorship” in the filing – was only filed this week. The latest development comes following a flurry of activity in the conservatorship case, which has controlled Ms Spears’s life and career since 2008 when she suffered a series of mental breakdowns. The singer’s emotional 23-minute court testimony made headlines around the world after she told the judge she had been drugged and forced to perform against her will. On Wednesday judge Brenda Penny refused a request from Ms Spears’s lawyer, Samuel Ingham, to remove Mr Spears from the role of co-conservator of the multimillion dollar estate.

AFP via Getty Images Britney's father, Jamie Spears