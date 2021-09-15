Britney Spears Reassures Concerned Fans After Her Instagram Page Is Deleted

Britney Spears has put fans’ minds at ease when many grew concerned after her Instagram page had seemingly been deactivated.

On Tuesday night, many Britney fans noticed that her Instagram page had been wiped, which swiftly generated a lot of conversation online.

The fact that the chart-topping singer’s Instagram has been the primary way she’s communicated with fans during her recent legal battles added to people’s worries, but a post on her Twitter page has reassured her followers that it was Britney’s decision to remove the page.

In fact, she has apparently only disabled her Instagram page on a temporary basis so she can fully celebrate her engagement to her partner of five years, Sam Asghari.