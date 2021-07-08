Miley Cyrus Turns Party In The USA Into A Free Britney Rallying Cry

Miley didn’t miss an opportunity to give a special shoutout to Britney, whose ongoing legal battle has been dominating headlines in recent weeks.

The Wrecking Ball singer delivered a dynamite 4 July performance to commemorate the grand opening of Resorts World Las Vegas. Her set included the 2009 hit Party in the USA., which famously name-checks Britney.

Miley Cyrus showed her continued support for Britney Spears during a concert in Las Vegas over the weekend.

miley cyrus screaming free britney like we all should. pic.twitter.com/W3txKdUjXr

At another point during the performance, Miley offered a more pointed message: “We gotta free this bitch. It’s stressing me the fuck out!”

“FREE BRITNEY. We gotta free this bitch! It’s stressing me the fvck out.” - Miley Cyrus tonight pic.twitter.com/j8xvBJqUk1

Britney provided guest vocals on SMS (Bangerz), a track on Miley’s 2013 album, Bangerz. Since then, Miley has repeatedly expressed her admiration for Britney, including at a Super Bowl event in February.

“We love Britney,” she told the crowd at the time.

Britney has been living under a court-appointed conservatorship — which grants her father and an estate attorney authority over her life and finances — since 2008.

Deadline reported on Monday that her longtime manager, Larry Rudolph, had resigned, citing his client’s “intention to officially retire.” Attorney Samuel Ingham, who has represented Britney since the start of the conservatorship, asked to step down a day later, according to court filings.

Criticism of the conservatorship has intensified since Britney appeared in court on June 23 and told a Los Angeles judge that she wanted the arrangement to end.

In an explosive 20-minute statement, the Grammy winner compared aspects of the conservatorship to “sex trafficking” and claimed she had an IUD against her will.