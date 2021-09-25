Britney Spears’ fiancé Sam Asghari has admitted he’s been less than enthused about the wave of documentaries that have been made about the singer in recent times. Earlier this week, Sam spoke out about the new Netflix doc Britney vs. Spears, which centres around the conservatorship the chart-topping star has been under for the last 13 years, and is now fighting to have lifted. Writing on his Instagram story on Wednesday, he said: “I hope the profit from these docs go towards fighting injustice.” He also used the popular hashtag #FreeBritney, first popularised by Britney’s fans to refer to the legal guardianship she was placed under in 2008.

On Friday, Sam shared a second Instagram post on the matter, referring to the documentaries that the New York Times and BBC have made about Britney in the past few months, which he said left a “bad aftertaste”. “Apparently my opinion has increased in value over the last few days,” he said. “Past docs left bad aftertaste. I’m hoping this one will be respectful. “I don’t blame CNN, BBC or Netflix ([which] got me through lockdown) for airing them because as an actor I tell other people’s stories too. I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from [their] subject. “Any credit for light being shed should go to [the #FreeBritney movement].”

Back in May, Britney voiced her upset at being the subject of so many recent documentaries, branding the producers behind them “hypocritical” and accusing them of “criticising the media and then doing the same thing”. “2021 is definitely way better than 2020 but I never knew it was gonna be like THIS!!!!” she wrote. “So many documentaries about me this year with other people’s takes on my life... what can I say… I’m deeply flattered!!!!” Britney continued: “These documentaries are so hypocritical… they criticise the media and then do the same thing????? “Damn… I don’t know y’all but I’m thrilled to remind you all that although I’ve had some pretty tough times in my life... I’ve had waaaayyyy more amazing times in my life and unfortunately my friends… I think the world is more interested in the negative!!!!”