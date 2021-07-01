Yes, The White House Has Commented On Britney Spears' Conservatorship Battle

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said she’s been monitoring Britney Spears’ fight to end her conservatorship, but wouldn’t say whether President Joe Biden has.

CBS News correspondent Steve Portnoy asked Psaki at Wednesday’s press briefing where the administration stands on conservatorships, including the one that Spears said last week has ruled her life for 13 years.

“More than a million people in this country, according to reports, are living under a conservatorship or guardianship. The most famous case that’s come to light in the last few weeks is Britney Spears,” Portnoy began.

“Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle say that maybe there ought to be some kind of federal law that governs these relationships. Is the White House ― does the White House have a view on this in any way?”