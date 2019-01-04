Britney Spears has announced an indefinite work hiatus, putting her new Las Vegas residency on hold “until further notice”.
A statement from the star’s representative explains that she has made the decision to “devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness”.
Jamie Spears became “seriously ill” two months ago and was rushed to a Vegas hospital.
The press release announcing the residency’s postponement states that his “colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery”.
The 66-year-old then spent 28 days in the hospital and after a “long, complicated post-operative period”.
The spokesperson added: “He is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery”.
Posting about her decision on Instagram, Britney said: “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say.
“I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.
“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”
“We’re all so grateful that he came out of it alive, but he still has a long road ahead of him,” she continued. “I had to make the difficult decision to put my full focus and energy on my family at this time. I hope you all can understand.”
Britney’s ‘Domination’ residency had been scheduled to start in February 2019. Ticket-holders can find out how to get refunds on her official website.
Britney has been under the conservatorship of her father and attorney Andrew M. Wallet since 2008, which means they are both in complete control of her assets.
In March 2018, it was reported that her father was looking to end the conservatorship.