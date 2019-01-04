A statement from the star’s representative explains that she has made the decision to “devote all of her time to her family and their efforts to care for her father during his recovery from a recent life-threatening illness”.

Britney Spears has announced an indefinite work hiatus, putting her new Las Vegas residency on hold “until further notice”.

Jamie Spears became “seriously ill” two months ago and was rushed to a Vegas hospital.

The press release announcing the residency’s postponement states that his “colon spontaneously ruptured and he was immediately admitted into surgery”.

The 66-year-old then spent 28 days in the hospital and after a “long, complicated post-operative period”.

The spokesperson added: “He is recuperating at home and gaining strength, and is expected to make a full recovery”.

Posting about her decision on Instagram, Britney said: “I don’t even know where to start with this, because this is so tough for me to say.

“I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart.

“However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make.”