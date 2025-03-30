Brits Demand Closer Ties With Europe To Counter Donald Trump's Tariffs

Anti-Brexit campaigners outside Parliament. via Associated Press

Brits believe Labour should seek closer trade links with Europe to lessen the impact of Donald Trump’s tariffs, a new poll has revealed.

The US president is set to slap huge import taxes on goods entering America from April 2 – which he has dubbed “liberation day” for his country.

They include tariffs on foreign cars and steel in a move which could prove disastrous for the UK economy.

Hopes are fading that the UK will be able to negotiate a new economic deal with Washington in time to avoid tariffs on British imports to the States.

But a YouGov poll by the Best for Britain campaign group found that UK voters are more supportive of establishing closer trade ties with the EU than the States.

It showed that 43% believe Britain should improve trade with the bloc, compared to just 14% who think improving relations with Trump is the way to go.

Keir Starmer has said he wants to reset Britain’s relationship with the EU, but has ruled out rejoining either the single market or the customs union.

Naomi Smith, chief executive of Best for Britain, said: “By deepening trade through a new common sense deal, our independent research shows the UK and EU can negate the economic damage from Trump’s trade war while securing meaningful growth across the UK.

“Achieving this outcome must be the government’s priority.”

Labour MP Andrew Lewin MP, chair of the cross-party UK Trade and Business Commission said: “In recent weeks, the prime minister has acted decisively to bring European leaders together on defence co-operation. It is vital we have the same level of ambition for a reset in the UK and EU trading relationship.

“Closer alignment with the EU on goods and services, complemented by a new youth mobility deal are all popular with the public.

“Just as importantly, they are all policies which can drive growth in the UK economy - which is priority number one for the country right now.”

Speaking to HuffPost UK in December, Cabinet Office minister Pat McFadden insisted Britain did not have to choose between America or Europe.

He said: “When it comes to trade we are an open, trading economy that has to have relationships with the US, with the European Union and with China. This thing that you’ve got to choose is wrong.

“Britain has succeeded in the past precisely by not choosing, by making sure it’s got a good relationship with the US and a good relationship with Europe.”