A woman in her 30s has been stabbed to death in south London, the Metropolitan Police said.
Officers were called to a residential address in Sudbourne Road, Brixton, at around 6.36pm on Sunday.
Paramedics attended, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene.
A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station.
Her death comes amid fears of growing violent crime in the capital, where there have been more than 50 murders since the beginning of the year.
In an earlier incident, police were called to Zenith Close in Colindale at around 6am. A 26-year-old man was found suffering stab wounds and was taken to a central London hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead later that evening.
A 34-year-old woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody. She and the deceased are known to each other and enquiries continue.
Detectives are investigating a third stabbing involving a teenager in Haringey.
Officers were called to Alexandra Palace on Sunday at around 9.30pm where an 18-year-old man was found suffering stab injuries. He was taken to a north London hospital where his condition is critical.
A 19-year-old man was arrested near the scene and taken into custody. Following further inquiries, a second male suffering stab injuries was found at an address in Southgate. He is being treated at a north London hospital and his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
Detectives from Haringey CID are investigating alongside Trident colleagues.