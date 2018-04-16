A woman in her 30s has been stabbed to death in south London, the Metropolitan Police said. Officers were called to a residential address in Sudbourne Road, Brixton, at around 6.36pm on Sunday.

Streetview The incident occurred in Sudbourne Road, Brixton, on Sunday evening

Paramedics attended, but the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. A man in his 20s has been arrested on suspicion of murder and is in custody at a south London police station. Her death comes amid fears of growing violent crime in the capital, where there have been more than 50 murders since the beginning of the year.

Forensic officers still entering the house on my road in Brixton where the latest stabbing has taken place pic.twitter.com/37F8eYEnT3 — Cristo Foufas (@cristo_radio) April 15, 2018

Loads of officers from various emergency services in attendance. More than one ambulance here for an hour but no one brought out of the house yet pic.twitter.com/19SbFwBaGC — Cristo Foufas (@cristo_radio) April 15, 2018