‘Heartbroken’ Bruce Springsteen Is Forced To Postpone Shows Due To Illness

Bruce Springsteen has said he’s “heartbroken” after being forced to postpone a series of gigs due to illness.

The Dancing In The Dark superstar is currently on the second US leg of a mammoth 90-date world tour with his group, the E Street Band.

In a post shared on social media on Wednesday night, they announced that all September dates are being postponed as the 73-year-old is being treated for “symptoms of peptic ulcer disease”.

Peptic ulcers are sores that develop in the lining of the stomach and small intestine, causing nausea, heartburn and “gnawing” pain, according to the NHS website.

In a statement accompanying the announcement, Springsteen said: “We’re heartbroken to have to postpone these shows.”

He then apologised to fans in Philadelphia, after missing concerts there in August.

“We’ll be back to pick these shows up and then some,” he continued. “Thank you for your understanding and support.

“We’ve been having a blast at our US shows and we’re looking forward to more great times. We’ll be back soon. Love and god bless all, Bruce.”

(1/5) Bruce Springsteen and The E Street Band have postponed all performances currently scheduled for September 2023, beginning with tomorrow's show scheduled for the JMA Wireless Dome in Syracuse, N.Y. pic.twitter.com/jxCclJBQiK — Bruce Springsteen (@springsteen) September 7, 2023

The first of the newly-postponed gigs was due to take place in Syracuse, New York on Thursday 7 September.

A total of eight shows will be rescheduled.

Springsteen’s shows are famously high energy and often exceed the three-hour mark. The current world tour is his and the E Street Band’s first since 2017.

The European leg saw them perform in countries including France, Italy and Ireland before two nights at London’s British Summertime Festival in Hyde Park.

