Bruce Willis' Daughter Shares Heartwarming Birthday Video Of Him Dancing With Ex-Wife Demi Moore

Bruce Willis' family commemorated his 70th birthday with some candid family photos and videos Instagram/Rumer Willis/Demi Moore

Rumer Willis marked her famous dad Bruce’s milestone birthday with a very special Instagram post.

In a video, shared on Rumer’s Instagram on Monday, the Die Hard actor – who was diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia in 2023 – could be seen performing an energetic dance routine with his ex-wife, Demi Moore.

“To the King… I love you Daddio,” Rumer wrote in the caption. “Happy 70th Birthday papa.”

Demi also posted a birthday tribute of her own, sharing a series of pictures of Bruce hanging out with their children and grandchildren.

“Happy birthday, BW! We love you,” she wrote alongside the candid family photos.

Bruce’s new wife, the British model and actor Emma Heming Willis, also wrote: “It’s Bruce’s birthday, and if there’s one thing I know, it’s that there’s no greater fan than a Bruce fan. So, flood him with all the love today – he will feel it, I swear he will.

“You are one powerful bunch. I love how you rally for him, and I’m so grateful that he has you.”

Bruce took a step back from the spotlight in 2022, when his family confirmed that the Golden Globe winner would be retiring from acting due to his struggles with aphasia, which affects a person’s ability to communicate.

Several months later, an open letter from Bruce’s family – including his Oscar-nominated ex-wife, as well as his current wife, the British model Emma Heming Willis – confirmed that he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

In the two years since, Bruce’s loved ones have continued to share candid updates about his condition and its impact on their own lives.

He and Demi were married for 13 years between 1987 and 2000, and share three grown-up daughters, 36-year-old Rumer, 33-year-old Scout and 30-year-old Talullah.

In 2009, he married Emma, with whom he shares two more daughters, 12-year-old Mabel and 10-year-old Evelyn.

