This Is Why Some Viewers Think The Britain's Got Talent Audience Was 'Booing' Bruno Tonioli

In the past week, you may have seen several headlines about Bruno Tonioli supposedly being “booed” by the Britain’s Got Talent audience during this year’s live shows.

This was also the case during Sunday night’s final, after many viewers felt they heard booing while the former Strictly Come Dancing judge was offering his critiques of the contestants.

However, it turns out this wasn’t quite the case.

In fact, the BGT audience was seemingly very much on Bruno’s side, chanting his name whenever it came to his turn to speak.

Unfortunately, a room full of British people repeating the name “Bruno” can sound a little like booing, as many viewers on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to point out…

They are shouting “Bruno Bruno “. Myst admit first time they did it I thought they were booing too. 😂 — June (JT) ❤️ (@JT_lalsy) June 2, 2024

Hopefully they’re shouting “BRUNO, BRUNO” but does anyone think whenever they go to Bruno it sounds like audience are booing him pic.twitter.com/cGlhCvgZaF — S.a.m (@sam__wxm) June 2, 2024

I think they’re saying Bruno but it sounds like they’re booing him — . (@user39463826262) June 2, 2024

they’re shouting bruno it just sounds like booing — WWE_fan4Life (@RipleyWife4Life) June 2, 2024

apparently they are shouting ‘bruno’ it just sounds like booing from the tv! — tia (@giawtia) June 2, 2024

They’re not booing their chanting “Bruno Bruno Bruno” but because they’re not doing it at the same time it’s coming across on tv like booing. — Emma Murray (@EmmaM_PR) June 2, 2024

We was not booing we were chanting Bruno's name , we were told in the AD break afterwards to stop chanting Bruno because it came across as booing hence why you didn't hear it later in the show — Kyle Ambrose (@KyleAmbrose92) June 3, 2024

So yes, it was pretty much a moment lifted right from The Simpsons...

I've been thinking the audience have been booing Bruno all night but apparently they're just chanting his name #bgt #BritainsGotTalent pic.twitter.com/mAOgi1d0p1 — Ian McDougall (@IanMcDougall1) May 28, 2024

This year marked Bruno’s second series as a judge on the panel, alongside BGT regulars Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.

He took over David Walliams’ seat at the judges’ desk last year, after the long-serving BGT panellist’s controversial exit from the show.

This year’s BGT final saw singer Sidney Christmas being crowned champion, magician Jack Rhodes and dance duo Abigail & Afronitaaa, who finished in second and third place, respectively.

Following her win, Sidney has scooped a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance line-up later this year.