This Is Why Some Viewers Think The Britain's Got Talent Audience Was 'Booing' Bruno Tonioli

In the past week, you may have seen several headlines about Bruno Tonioli supposedly being “booed” by the Britain’s Got Talent audience during this year’s live shows.
This was also the case during Sunday night’s final, after many viewers felt they heard booing while the former Strictly Come Dancing judge was offering his critiques of the contestants.
However, it turns out this wasn’t quite the case.
In fact, the BGT audience was seemingly very much on Bruno’s side, chanting his name whenever it came to his turn to speak.
Unfortunately, a room full of British people repeating the name “Bruno” can sound a little like booing, as many viewers on X (formerly Twitter) were quick to point out…
So yes, it was pretty much a moment lifted right from The Simpsons...
This year marked Bruno’s second series as a judge on the panel, alongside BGT regulars Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden and Alesha Dixon.
He took over David Walliams’ seat at the judges’ desk last year, after the long-serving BGT panellist’s controversial exit from the show.
This year’s BGT final saw singer Sidney Christmas being crowned champion, magician Jack Rhodes and dance duo Abigail & Afronitaaa, who finished in second and third place, respectively.
Following her win, Sidney has scooped a £250,000 cash prize and a spot on the Royal Variety Performance line-up later this year.
ITV has since released the voting figures for this year’s BGT live shows, revealing just how much of a landslide Sidney’s victory actually was.