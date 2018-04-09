All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • NEWS
    09/04/2018 08:53 BST | Updated 28 minutes ago

    Buckingham Palace: Man Arrested After 'Suspicious' Van Found

    Cordons have been lifted.

    A man in his early 30s was arrested near Buckingham Palace on Monday morning. 

    He was held on suspicion of a public order offence and roads surrounding the Queen’s residence were cordoned off. 

    Officers were called to the junction of Birdcage Walk and Spur Road at 7.51am amid reports of a “suspicious” white Ford Transit van. 

    Following assessment, the vehicle was deemed not to be suspicious, the cordon was lifted and traffic was allowed on affected roads. The man was taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act. 

    MORE:newsbuckingham palace