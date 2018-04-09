A man in his early 30s was arrested near Buckingham Palace on Monday morning.

He was held on suspicion of a public order offence and roads surrounding the Queen’s residence were cordoned off.

Officers were called to the junction of Birdcage Walk and Spur Road at 7.51am amid reports of a “suspicious” white Ford Transit van.

Following assessment, the vehicle was deemed not to be suspicious, the cordon was lifted and traffic was allowed on affected roads. The man was taken to hospital under the Mental Health Act.