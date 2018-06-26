Bucks Fizz Star Jay Aston Reveals Mouth Cancer Diagnosis

Bucks Fizz singer Jay Aston has shared some personal news with fans, revealing she has been diagnosed with mouth cancer. The 57-year-old has told of how she was diagnosed just two weeks ago after having a biopsy on her tongue. The procedure left her unable to speak clearly for months, reports the Mirror, and following the results, Jay now faces having a section of her tongue removed.

PA Wire/PA Images Jay Aston

Skin from her thigh will be used to reconstruct her tongue and it could take a year for her voice to recover - meaning she may no longer be able to perform. “I think if they take more of my tongue away the chances of me singing, even talking, will be very slim,” she told the paper. Jay said she “got on the train and bawled my eyes out” after being told the diagnosis and added that the “thought of rejoining the band is now keeping me going”. “Being on stage with them is my happy place,” she said. “Whatever you go through, it doesn’t matter when you are on stage.”

PA Archive/PA Images Cheryl, Mike and Jay

Jay still performs with Bucks Fizz members Cheryl Baker and Mike Nolan, under the band name The Fizz. Cheryl tweeted a heartfelt message for Jay in the wake of her health news, writing: “Please join me and @mikenolanfizz in wishing @JayAstonC a speedy recovery from mouth cancer. “Jay has reacted to this devastating news so positively and we are incredibly proud of her. It’s early days but I’m sure she will be back on stage asap. hugs and get-well vibes, Jay.”

Please join me and @mikenolanfizz in wishing @JayAstonC a speedy recovery from mouth cancer. Jay has reacted to this devastating news so positively and we are incredibly proud of her. It's early days but I'm sure she will be back on stage asap. ❤️, hugs and get-well vibes, Jay — Cheryl Baker (@Cherylbaker) June 26, 2018