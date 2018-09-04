A 70-metre long perspex tunnel has become the highest-rated attraction for Cornwall seaside town Bude, after racking up more than 170 glowing reviews.
The tunnel runs from a supermarket car park to Crooklets Road and while it may seem pretty unremarkable, a series of brilliantly-crafted TripAdvisor reviews have pushed it to the top of the online reviewer’s tables.
The tongue-in-cheek posts range from the silly to the downright absurd, with one reviewer writing: “Some people say they don’t like modern architecture but this will make them change their mind.
“We went back a second time as Roger (my eight-year-old son) had such a good time the first time.”
Here are some of our favourites:
The “official” description of the tunnel world class attraction is gold too. It reads: “The only tunnel Bude has to offer is open to the public free of charge, walk from the Sainsbury’s car park to Crooklets Road completely undercover.
“Consisting of 36 metal arches and over 70m long, nowhere else in Bude can you walk this far undercover in a continuous straight line, all ages are welcome.”
As always though, there is one person who doesn’t quite get the joke...
Who’s going to tell them?