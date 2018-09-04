Google "Has to be in the top three tunnels in the UK."

A 70-metre long perspex tunnel has become the highest-rated attraction for Cornwall seaside town Bude, after racking up more than 170 glowing reviews.

The tunnel runs from a supermarket car park to Crooklets Road and while it may seem pretty unremarkable, a series of brilliantly-crafted TripAdvisor reviews have pushed it to the top of the online reviewer’s tables.

The tongue-in-cheek posts range from the silly to the downright absurd, with one reviewer writing: “Some people say they don’t like modern architecture but this will make them change their mind.

“We went back a second time as Roger (my eight-year-old son) had such a good time the first time.”

Here are some of our favourites: