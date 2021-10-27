Budget 2021: Rachel Reeves Tears Into Bankers 'Sipping Champagne' As She Steps In For Starmer

Rachel Reeves tore into bankers “sipping champagne” as she stepped in for Keir Starmer at the last minute to respond to today’s Budget.

The shadow chancellor hit out at the Conservative party’s “waste, cronyism and vanity projects” as she was handed a huge moment on the political stage on Wednesday.

The senior Labour MP had to step in for party leader Starmer after he tested positive for covid and was forced into self isolation.

Rachel Reeves told MPs: “The chancellor in this budget has decided to cut taxes for banks.

“So at least the bankers on short-haul flights sipping champagne will be cheering this budget today.”

The news that Starmer tested positive broke just moments before he was due to take part in prime minister’s questions.

Ed Miliband, shadow business secretary and former leader, stood in for Starmer during PMQs.

Meanwhile, Reeves stepped up to respond to Rishi Sunak’s budget straight afterwards.

During her budget debut, Reeves accused Sunak of living in a “parallel universe” in the face of the cost-of-living crisis.

She claimed that never in the long history of the British parliament “has a chancellor asked the British people to pay so much for so little”.

She told the commons: “The highest sustained tax burden in peace time. And who is going to pay for it? It is not international giants like Amazon, no, the chancellor has found a tax deduction for them.

“It is not property speculators, they already pocketed a stamp duty cut and it is clearly not the banks, even though bankers bonuses are set to reach a record high this years.

“Instead, the chancellor is loading the burden on working people. A national insurance tax rise on working people, a council tax hike on working people, and no support today for working people with VAT on their gas and electricity bills.”

Reeves said people were getting a “record” NHS waiting list with “no plan to clear it”, adding: “No way to see a GP and still having to sell their homes to pay for social care.

“Community policing nowhere to be seen, a court backlog leaving victims without justice and almost every rape going un-prosecuted.”

More follows...